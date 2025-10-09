Anthony Kim calls Gavin Newsom 'trash' as he accuses the governor of 'ruining' California

Anthony Kim recently took aim at California Governor Gavin Newsom, accusing him of “ruining” the state after the governor vetoed a bipartisan bill that aimed to raise salaries for state firefighters.

On Thursday, October 9, the former PGA Tour star voiced his frustration on X, calling Newsom “trash” and criticizing his decision to block the proposed legislation.

“@CAgovernor newscum is trash he has ruined the beautiful state of CA & won’t sign a bill that would give the hero firefighters a raise after all the s**t he put them thru,” Kim wrote.

He also mentioned former Congresswoman Katie Porter, sarcastically praising her interview skills. Porter recently went viral after a tense exchange with a local journalist over her efforts to reach Republican voters.

Anthony Kim @AnthonyKim_Golf 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE🔥 ALSO from some1 who grew up in SOCAL @CAgovernor newscum is trash he has ruined the beautiful state of CA &amp; won’t sign a bill that would give the hero firefighters a raise after all the 💩 he put them thru🤦‍♂️. Also @katieporteroc is gr8 at interviews😂❤️

The bill, Assembly Bill 1309, sought to ensure that CAL FIRE maintained firefighter pay within 15% of the average compensation for comparable ranks at 20 local fire agencies across California. Currently, CAL FIRE’s entry-level firefighters earn around $54,000 annually, while their Los Angeles Fire Department counterparts start at over $85,000.

Governor Newsom vetoed the bill on October 3, arguing that it would place “significant cost pressures” on the state and bypass the normal collective bargaining process used for pay negotiations.

"While I appreciate the author's intent, this bill would create significant cost pressures for the state and circumvent the collective bargaining process. Establishing a statutory floor for employees of a single department undermines this process,” Newsom said in his veto message.

A spokesperson for the governor told Fox News Digital that the veto was “not a denial of a pay raise”, noting that California has nearly doubled CAL FIRE’s funding under Newsom’s leadership.

“California supports and values our firefighting heroes. We believe the matter of compensation is best handled through the collective bargaining process” the spokesperson added.

The proposal came amid ongoing concerns about firefighter pay and working conditions. Over the last ten years, California has faced some of its worst wildfire seasons, which have claimed more than 100 lives and destroyed entire communities. CAL FIRE’s firefighters have been under huge pressure, dealing not only with wildfires but also floods, earthquakes, and other emergencies.

Anthony Kim aims to return to LIV Golf through the Asian Tour

Anthony Kim is trying to make his way back into LIV Golf after being dropped from the league earlier this year. The American golfer has joined the Asian Tour’s International Series, which gives players a chance to qualify for the 2026 LIV Golf season.

Anthony Kim returned to professional golf in 2024 after a 12-year break. However, his comeback season on LIV didn’t go well, as he couldn’t earn a single point and was relegated in August.

He recently played at the Jakarta International Championship, finishing tied for 44th at four under par with rounds of 69, 69, 67, and 71. Earlier this year, Anthony Kim also competed at the International Series Macau but missed the cut after rounds of 73 and 75.

