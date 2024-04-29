Anthony Kim continues to struggle as LIV Golf star signing finishes bottom of the leaderboard again

Anthony Kim made a comeback to the sport after a twelve-year break due to personal issues. Kim marked his return at the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah in May.

The former PGA Tour winner is playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league as a wild card player. Kim has played in four LIV Golf events so far in 2024.

Anthony Kim finished at the bottom of the leaderboard at last week's LIV Golf Adelaide. Kim finished last at 54th with a score of 6-over through 54 holes.

Despite a last-place finish, Kim was glad to return to the game with the support of his wife and daughter alongside LIV Golf. He expressed his gratitude on X (formerly Twitter):

"Absolutely frustrating and disappointing to play how I did today. No excuses I have to get better and keep working. Adelaide, Australia I can’t thank u enuf for the support of @livgolf_league & myself this week. So grateful I have these two by my side"

Kim played the best golf since his break from the sport at the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide, shooting 1-under in the first round and even par in the second round.

Kim ranks at the bottom of the LIV Golf field in stats. He has a driving accuracy of 35.71% and averages 2.83 birdies per round. Anthony Kim has a greens in regulation percentage of 49.07%.

Anthony Kim ranks 18th in the field with a putting average of 1.59 and 26th with an average driving distance of 298.2 yards.

Anthony Kim's break from golf

Anthony Kim disappeared from golf and social media for 12 years following personal battles and injuries.

The 2008 Ryder Cup winner made his comeback in 2024 after he joined LIV Golf. He made his debut at the league's event in Jeddah in May 2024. Despite missing the cut, Kim was encouraged and was happy.

Anthony Kim talked about his break with LIV Golf's David Feherty in an interview titled 'The Journey Back.'

Kim revealed that he never "loved" the game of golf. He said in the interview:

"I don't think I ever loved it. Golf was filled with lots of different emotions for me."

The former world number six addressed the rumors of him taking an insurance settlement worth $10 - 20 million prior to his break. Kim revealed that the money was used to cover a spinal fusion surgery due to a herniated disk.

Kim also spoke about his addiction issues and how he fell victim to several scam artists during his hiatus. He credited the birth of his daughter for pulling him out of a dark patch.