Anthony Kim en route to miss first cut in 12 years, continues struggle in Macau

Anthony Kim's struggle continues at this week's International Series Macau. The American golfer returned to compete in professional tournaments after 12 years. He joined LIV Golf last month and debuted at the Jeddah event.

Kim teed it up for this week's Asian Tour event, which is currently underway at the Macau Golf and Country Club. The 38-year-old golfer started his game on March 14, and with the completion of the first round, he finished in a tie for 138.

Anthony Kim has had a difficult start at the tournament and shot 74 in the opening round. His tough start makes it hard for the golfer to make the cut at the event. If the American cannot improve in the second round, he would probably miss the cut after returning to golf in 12 years.

Anthony Kim started his game with a bogey on the second round hole in the inaugural round of the tournament. He added another bogey on the fifth hole and a birdie on the eighth. He shot a double bogey on the par four 10th hole, followed by a bogey on the next. Kim added another bogey on the 13th and a birdie on the 17th. He finished with a score of 4-over par 74.

Anthony Kim last missed the cut at the 2012 Transitions Championship.

He returned to compete at the Jeddah event last month after 12 years but struggled with his game and finished at the 53rd position on the leaderboard. He then competed at the Hong Kong event and settled for the 50th position on the leaderboard. However, neither event had any cutline.

LIV golfers dominate the Macau event

Several of the LIV golfers teed it up at this week's Asian Tour event in Macau, and following the first round, Mito Pereira and Pat Perez dominated the golf course. They finished in a tie for second place in a three-way tie with Sugiura Y. Both shot 64 to finish just one stroke behind the leader, Li Hao Tang.

Mito Pereira played remarkably well in the opening round. He shot seven birdies and a bogey to score 6-under. Pereira started his game with two back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes, then hit another on the ninth. He added a birdie on the 12th hole and a bogey on the next. He added three more birdies in the first round.

Pat Perez also played a round of 6-under 64 with seven birdies and one bogey. He started with a birdie on the third hole and then added a birdie on the sixth hole. He shot a bogey on the eighth and five birdies on the back nine to score 6-under.

David Puig has also been playing this week, and he finished in a tie for fifth place with a score of under 5 with Patrick Reed. Another LIV golfer, Ian Poulter, finished with a score of under 2.