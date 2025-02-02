Anthony Kim 'excited' to return to LIV Golf for 2025 season

Anthony Kim is "excited" to return to LIV Golf as a wild card player in the 2025 season. This will be the American professional golfer’s second year on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Kim’s career was off to a strong start after he turned pro in 2006 and secured three PGA Tour wins. However, he suffered numerous injuries in 2012, which caused him to go on a hiatus, until last year.

Upon Anthony Kim’s return in 2024, he joined LIV Golf rather than the PGA Tour. On Saturday, February 1, the three-time PGA Tour winner took to X to share his excitement about sticking with the PIF-funded circuit this year. He posted pictures of his family and captioned it:

“The people & environment u choose 2 has a direct affect on ur own energy. Sobriety will be my greatest individual achievement because without it I can’t B who I wanna B 4 my loved 1’s. Thank u 2 all that support me & family, Excited 4 @livgolf_league 2025 season 1%better Lessgo.”

The LIV Golf 2025 season, the circuit’s fourth season, will begin on Thursday, February 6. For the first time, the season opener will take place at night, under the lights at the Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia.

A look at Anthony Kim’s performance since his return

After his hiatus, Anthony Kim’s first competitive outing was at LIV Golf Jeddah, in 2024. However, the 39-year-old’s return to golf was not as smooth as expected.

Kim shot 6-over 76 in the opening round, finishing dead last in the 54-player field, with seven bogeys and one birdie. The event’s second round was not better for the three-time PGA Tour winner. He finished the second round at 12 over par, which placed him in last place by nine shots.

The American professional golfer finished the LIV Golf 2024 season at 56 in the individual standings, with zero wins. However, he wasn’t relegated owing to his wildcard status.

Despite his rocky start, Anthony Kim remained positive about his LIV Golf debut.

“Obviously it was a rough week. I'm excited to be playing professional golf again. I feel very blessed that I have this opportunity. I'm definitely hitting the ball well. I'm doing a lot of things well," Kim said via CNN Sports.

"I know the scores don't reflect that. It's disappointing to score that way. But at the same time, I know I have a lot to build on, and I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing,” he added.

The former PGA Tour player once played a key role in helping the United States secure a Ryder Cup in September 2008.

