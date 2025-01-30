LIV Golf hands Anthony Kim another wild card for the 2025 season

Anthony Kim will return to LIV Golf as a wildcard for their upcoming season. This will mark his second year on the league after signing on as a wildcard in 2024.

Before 2024, Kim had been away from golf for almost 12 years, so his comeback had sparked a new wave of excitement among golf fans. Before his hiatus, he was considered as the next big thing in the sport.

However, the golfer's return to the greens was not the fairytale that fans had expected. His game was visibly rusty and he finished 56th out of 57 players last season on LIV Golf. The sub-par finish had cast doubts on his future on the Saudi-backed circuit but he will be returning to the league after all.

In the off-season, Kim had been working on his form, consistently posting his practice videos on social media. The US golfer's swing had even caught the attention of golf legend Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney.

It will be interesting to see Kim take on the course this year. The first LIV Golf stop in 2025 will be at Riyadh from February 6th to 8th.

Which golfers will play as a wildcard on LIV Golf this year with Anthony Kim?

LIV Golf's official website currently states that Anthony Kim and Max Lee from Chinese Taipei will play as wildcards this year.

The latter won his first title on the Asian Tour at International Series Thailand in October last year. Lee also won the LIV Golf Promotions event in Riyadh in December 2024, cementing his place on the Saudi-backed circuit for the upcoming season.

Max Lee said that he hadn't aimed to get into LIV Golf and had focussed on playing well on the International Series and the Asian Tour more. The 30-year-old talked about the opportunity of playing on the league in 2025. He said (via LIV Golf):

“That was still my mindset right up until I won International Series Thailand. It felt as if that win opened more doors for me. But even then, I was not convinced I would get in this week, so it is incredible to be here, to compete in such a strong field, and to go on to win."

He added:

“It means a lot to me because I was playing on the Asian Tour many years, and I think LIV Golf is every player’s goal, every player’s target."

Fellow wildcard, Anthony Kim had previously stated that his wife encouraged him to return to golf.

