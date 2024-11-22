Anthony Kim to remain with LIV Golf in 2025 - Reports

Anthony Kim's return for the 2025 LIV Golf season was considered dicey given his low finish in the 2024 standings and wildcard status. However, according to recent reports, the golfer is going to stay with the Saudi-backed league for the upcoming season.

Kim made a surprising comeback to professional golf this year after being away from the sport for almost 12 years. He signed on with LIV Golf as a wildcard for the 2024 season. However, he was not the same sensational player that fans once knew as his game was visibly rusty. The 39-year-old finished 56th out of 57 players on the circuit this season.

However, it seems Kim has been working hard on his form as he has been posting practice videos on social media frequently. His swing even received praise from Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney.

Practice sessions aside, Kim's future in LIV Golf was still up in the air as being a wildcard, he either had to be picked by one of the 13 teams or get another wildcard spot for the next season. Which of these two options cemented his spot in the upcoming season is not yet known, but fans will reportedly get to see Kim in action once again in LIV Golf in 2025.

"There's definitely a lot of support out here" - Anthony Kim on not feeling like an "island" on LIV Golf

Anthony Kim and Phil Mickelson at the LIV Golf Greenbrier event (Source: Imagn)

LIV Golf has made some surprising additions to its roster since its inception in 2022. One such move was bringing back Anthony Kim this year.

The golfer had long been looked at as the next big thing in golf before disappearing for 12 years. His return to the sport sent shockwaves through the community. Kim once talked about why he chose to sign with the Saudi-backed circuit. He said (via The Mirror):

"When Greg (Norman) and I spoke before I made the decision to come to LIV, he talked about how he wanted me to be around my family and to feel supported."

Kim added:

"Not feel like I'm an island and you walk by everybody and you to the extent say hello. I'm not saying everyone on this tour is best friends, but there's definitely a lot of support out here. My family has been treated world-class by everyone, whether it be Jane and the media team, Greg, Jed, all those guys have been amazing. It's easy to reach out to them and get support."

Kim recorded his best performance this year at the LIV Golf Greenbrier event in August where he placed 36th, his first time finishing within the top 40.

