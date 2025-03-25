Anthony Kim gives away golf clubs to a fan who helped the golfer fight his troll

Anthony Kim has long been one of the most active professional golfers on X, formerly known as Twitter, but that does come with a lot of attention from all kinds of users. One was said to be trolling the LIV Golf star, and another helped deal with the troll. In response, Kim gifted his helper a set of golf clubs.

Ad

User Jason_The_Texan shared a post that Kim had made recently in which he promised a user a set of clubs for sharing. It was the golfer's attempt to bring attention to the troll and it ultimately led to X suspending the account.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The troll in question is alleged to have called Kim's daughter a "stripper" and was messaging the golfer all while publicly stating that he was only posting about and in response to Kim. In his most recent tweet, Kim congratulated the winner of the competition and posted evidence of the troll's activity.

He said:

"@PattyCakes8008 is talking to himself again. Wonder why X suspended ur account with over 50k tweets? U tweeted yesterday u didn’t dm me but you literally DMed me 20 mins before that. Time stamps. Lying bigly. You need a hug. I love you. 1% better."

Ad

The account Kim tagged might have been a backup, as the former PGA Tour star claimed that X suspended an account with 50,000 posts, while the one tagged has just 3,850 posts.

Anthony Kim opens up on absence from golf

Anthony Kim spent roughly 12 years away from the sport of golf. He withdrew from the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship in 2012 with a mysterious injury before surfacing again with LIV Golf in 2024.

Ad

Anthony Kim addressed his rough season (Image via Imagn)

It has not been the most successful of comebacks, as Kim has routinely finished at or near the bottom of the leaderboard. He gave an interview in which he tried to explain the poor season in 2024 and the subsequent rough start in 2025.

Ad

He said via Mirror:

"I was away from the game for just over 12 years. On that first tee shot, I hit a really good one, and then I cold topped the next one. I had a shank, I had my first birdie in 12-and-a-half years."

Kim added:

“I knew the results were not what I wanted, but I keep working through it, keep grinding. My motto now is one percent better each day. That mindset is something I have tried to take with me throughout my life, not just in golf."

Anthony Kim said he believes it's fated that he will "play some good golf" in 2025, and he is hopeful that the powers that be agree with that claim. Regardless, he is determined to keep working at it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback