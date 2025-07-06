Anthony Kim gives shoutout to $35M-worth singer as he shares progress on the golf course

Anthony Kim shared an update on his recovery journey via X on July 6. In a post featuring four swing videos, he compared footage from January 2024 to his most recent swings. He noted that the first two clips were recorded shortly after he completed rehab and recovered from a broken ankle, while the latter two showed his current form.

Ad

Kim added that fans familiar with golf would be able to see the difference in technique. While giving a shoutout to singer Morgan Wallen, he wrote:

“1st 2 swings R from mid January last year after recovering from REHAB then a broken ankle & the last 2 were yesterday’s. 4 those that know golf will B able 2 c the difference in swings. Only thing that hasn’t changed is @MorganWallen music. SOBER is DOPE 🔥”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Morgan Wallen is one of the most successful musicians in the U.S. with a reported net worth of $35 million (per Celebrity Net Worth). The Tennessee-born artist is known for blending country with hip-hop influences. Some of his popular songs include "Thought You Should Know", "Last Night", and "I Had Some Help".

Meanwhile, Anthony Kim recently also talked about his rehab process after returning to professional golf.

Anthony Kim reflects on sobriety and fatherhood after golf comeback

Anthony Kim once again opened up about his past struggles in an Instagram post he shared on July 3. The LIV Golf player shared how addiction, injuries, and poor decisions took over his life after his early PGA Tour success.

Ad

"I get thousands of messages every week from people either struggling or newly sober & that is wat my purpose is besides taking care of my family,” Kim wrote, urging people to visit his website and speak out.

Kim acknowledged the damage his actions caused before stepping away from the sport.

“YES I f***ed up opportunities, relationships & hurt people I cared about by my selfishness but being called DAD has changed my perspective on everything. Realizing that if my daughter 1 day sees I came back 2 life from the depths of hell & did the best I could I will look back at my life as a success.”

Ad

Ad

From 2008 to 2010, Anthony Kim was one of the top names in golf. He won three PGA Tour titles and played in the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup. He reached No. 6 in the Official World Golf Rankings before injuries derailed his career.

In 2012, Kim withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship and later had surgery on his left Achilles. He never played on the PGA Tour again. Kim returned to professional golf in 2024 by joining the Saudi PIF-backed LIV Golf League, ending a 12-year break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More