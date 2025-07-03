"I f****d up opportunities" - Anthony Kim reflects on his past as he makes an emotional appeal

Anthony Kim's comeback to golf is still a significant update in the golfer's life. The LIV Golfer recently shared a heartfelt note about his past life on social media, while sharing an update with his fans.

Kim's entry in the Saudi PIF-backed golf league happened last year. It was followed by a journey of struggles, injuries, addictions and a hiatus from the sport. This lasted more than a decade and Anthony Kim always takes pride in his current state as a sober personality.

Today, the golfer once again reflected on his past mistakes via a post on his official Instagram profile. Kim talked about his life following the mistakes he once made, and his days as the father of a girl.

By mentioning his official website, Anthony Kim urged more fans to speak out, especially ones who are still suffering. Through an emotional appeal, the LIV Golfer expressed his will to stand with them by using his website. Kim said:

"...I get thousands of messages every week from people either struggling or newly sober & that is wat my purpose is besides taking care of my family."

Kim also took full responsibility for the things he has done in the past. However, the golfer emphasized on having a self-realization which happened after he became a father.

"YES I f-cked up opportunities, relationships & hurt people I cared about by my selfishness but being called DAD has changed my perspective on everything. Realizing that if my daughter 1 day sees I came back 2 life from the depths of hell & did the best I could I will look back at my life as a success."

Take a look at Anthony Kim's Instagram post here:

From 2008 to 2010, Kim was a regular name on the PGA Tour, Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup. The three-time PGA Tour winner was once ranked sixth on the Official World Golf Rankings.

In May of 2012, while playing in the Wells Fargo Championship in Quail Hollow, Anthony Kim announced a WD after the first round. In the following month, he had surgery on the left Achilles Tendon, and the golfer never played on the Tour again.

The 12-year long hiatus finally ended last year, when Kim made a surprise comeback to golf by joining the Saudi PIF-backed golf circuit.

When Anthony Kim celebrated two years of sobriety

Anthony Kim went through dark times, rather years, during his days away from golf courses. In these years, he had to go through addiction issues and Kim often sought rehabilitation facilities to cope.

The golfer also revealed in old interviews that he often used drugs to numb the pain, especially during Majors. Last year, Anthony Kim celebrated two years of staying addiction free via a post on his Instagram profile. Take a look:

As said by the golfer himself, his wife Emily and his daughter Bella helped him a lot to get out of his struggles. The California-born golfer now uses the tagline "SOBER is DOPE" to spread awareness about addiction issues.

