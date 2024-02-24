Anthony Kim is staging a comeback through the Saudi-backed league after a hiatus of more than ten years from professional competition. The American professional golfer is poised to join the LIV Invitational Jeddah as a wildcard entrant.

According to multiple sources, Kim is set to make it back to the greens in Greg Norman's league, marking his return to golf. It was Norman who persuaded Kim to take up the sport once again after he stopped competing following his injuries in 2012.

Flushing It took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“Multiple sources close to the player have confirmed that Anthony Kim has agreed terms to join LIV Golf and is expected to play as a ‘wildcard’ in Jeddah next week. Greg Norman was personally involved in negotiations and is believed to be the biggest factor in convincing him to return.”

Expand Tweet

It's noteworthy that earlier this month, rumors started circulating about Anthony Kim joining the LIV league, although no official confirmation was given back then.

According to the latest developments, he has officially inked a deal with the league and is committed to competing in Jeddah. Kim is also working with a new coaching team to refine his game.

A look into Anthony Kim’s professional journey

Anthony Kim became professional in 2006 and has since earned four professional wins. He joined the PGA Tour in 2007 and the following year, he clinched his first PGA Tour victory at the 2008 Wachovia Championship. The 38-year-old golfer defeated Ben Curtis by a five-stroke margin.

In the same year, he also won another PGA Tour victory as he defeated Freddie Jacobson by a two-stroke margin at the AT&T National. Kim then added another win to his name at the 2010 Shell Houston Open. He defeated Vaughn Taylor in a playoff round to earn the victory.

Anthony Kim has also played in Major tournaments and has made some decent finishes. Altogether, he has participated in 15 Majors and has made the cut in 11 of them. His best finish was in the 2010 Masters Tournament where he stood for a solo third position.

The three-time PGA Tour winner left the tour in 2012 following an injury. It is also believed that Anthony Kim holds a $10-20 million insurance policy in the event of a career-threatening injury.