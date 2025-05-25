LIV Golf's Anthony Kim might not be active on the golf course every week, but he is surely active on social media and makes full use of it to speak his mind. Recently, Kim did the same when he praised a $35M-worth ex NBA star and took a brutal jibe toward WNBA athlete Brittney Griner.

The $35M-worth ex-NBA star Kim praised is former Sacramento Kings Center DeMarcus Cousins. On social media platform Instagram, the American golfer uploaded a story in which he called Cousins a 'walking bucket' and further proceeded to take a jibe at Griner.

Anthony Kim wrote:

"@boogiecousins is a walking bucket @brittneygriner can't take the 🗑️ w/out spilling everything😂"

You can check Anthony Kim's Instagram story below:

The reason why Anthony Kim might have tagged DeMarcus Cousins is because Brittney Griner had once claimed she would beat Cousins in a 1v1 basketball match. In a separate post, Kim also mentioned he watches WNBA only when Caitlin Clark plays.

From a professional golf point of view, Kim was last spotted playing at LIV Golf Korea. After three rounds of golf at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Korea, Kim scored 79-74-74 to finish T53. This is the 39-year-old's worst finish in the 2025 season so far.

How much did Anthony Kim earn for his performance in LIV Golf Korea?

The 2025 LIV Golf Korea event had a total payout of $25,000,000. While the largest chunk of this purse went to the tournament winner Bryson DeChambeau ($4,000,000), Kim earned $50,000 for his 53rd-place finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 LIV Golf Korea:

1: Bryson DeChambeau (-19) – $4,000,000

2: Charles Howell III (-17) – $2,250,000

3: Talor Gooch (-14) – $1,500,000

T4: Thomas Pieters (-10) – $900,000

T4: Patrick Reed (-10) – $900,000

6: Matthew Wolff (-9) – $700,000

T7: Carlos Ortiz (-8) – $470,500

T7: Jinichiro Kozuma (-8) – $470,500

T7: Jon Rahm (-8) – $470,500

T7: Cameron Smith (-8) – $470,500

T7: Richard Bland (-8) – $470,500

12: Louis Oosthuizen (-7) – $360,000

T13: Lucas Herbert (-6) – $313,750

T13: Tyrrell Hatton (-6) – $313,750

T13: Ian Poulter (-6) – $313,750

T13: Dean Burmester (-6) – $313,750

T17: Brooks Koepka (-5) – $265,000

T17: Bubba Watson (-5) – $265,000

T17: Andy Ogletree (-5) – $265,000

T20: Sebastian Muñoz (-4) – $237,500

T20: Cameron Tringale (-4) – $237,500

T20: Henrik Stenson (-4) – $237,500

T20: Graeme McDowell (-4) – $237,500

T20: Joaquin Niemann (-4) – $237,500

T20: Luis Masaveu (-4) – $237,500

T26: David Puig (-3) – $186,667

T26: Caleb Surratt (-3) – $186,667

T26: Jason Kokrak (-3) – $186,667

T29: Mito Pereira (-2) – $168,000

T29: Chieh-Po Lee (-2) – $168,000

T29: Peter Uihlein (-2) – $168,000

T29: Paul Casey (-2) – $168,000

T29: Sam Horsfield (-2) – $168,000

T34: Kevin Na (-1) – $145,000

T34: Marc Leishman (-1) – $145,000

T34: Charl Schwartzel (-1) – $145,000

T34: Dustin Johnson (-1) – $145,000

38: Brendan Steele (E) – $140,000

T39: Abraham Ancer (+1) – $135,333

T39: John Catlin (+1) – $135,333

T39: Adrian Meronk (+1) – $135,333

T42: Sergio Garcia (+2) – $130,000

T42: Matt Jones (+2) – $130,000

T42: Minkyu Kim (+2) – $130,000

T45: Martin Kaymer (+3) – $123,000

T45: Anirban Lahiri (+3) – $123,000

47: Tom McKibbin (+4) – $120,000

T48: Yubin Jang (+5) – $60,000

T48: Lee Westwood (+5) – $60,000

50: Phil Mickelson (+7) – $60,000

51: Frederik Kjettrup (+8) – $60,000

52: Harold Varner III (+9) – $50,000

53: Anthony Kim (+11) – $50,000

54: Danny Lee (+12) – $50,000

