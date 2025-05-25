  • home icon
  Anthony Kim praises $35M-worth ex NBA star amid brutal jibe towards WNBA athlete Brittney Griner

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified May 25, 2025 17:11 GMT
Anthony Kim &amp; Brittney Griner [Images via IMAGN]
LIV Golf's Anthony Kim might not be active on the golf course every week, but he is surely active on social media and makes full use of it to speak his mind. Recently, Kim did the same when he praised a $35M-worth ex NBA star and took a brutal jibe toward WNBA athlete Brittney Griner.

The $35M-worth ex-NBA star Kim praised is former Sacramento Kings Center DeMarcus Cousins. On social media platform Instagram, the American golfer uploaded a story in which he called Cousins a 'walking bucket' and further proceeded to take a jibe at Griner.

Anthony Kim wrote:

"@boogiecousins is a walking bucket @brittneygriner can't take the 🗑️ w/out spilling everything😂"

You can check Anthony Kim's Instagram story below:

The reason why Anthony Kim might have tagged DeMarcus Cousins is because Brittney Griner had once claimed she would beat Cousins in a 1v1 basketball match. In a separate post, Kim also mentioned he watches WNBA only when Caitlin Clark plays.

From a professional golf point of view, Kim was last spotted playing at LIV Golf Korea. After three rounds of golf at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Korea, Kim scored 79-74-74 to finish T53. This is the 39-year-old's worst finish in the 2025 season so far.

How much did Anthony Kim earn for his performance in LIV Golf Korea?

The 2025 LIV Golf Korea event had a total payout of $25,000,000. While the largest chunk of this purse went to the tournament winner Bryson DeChambeau ($4,000,000), Kim earned $50,000 for his 53rd-place finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 LIV Golf Korea:

  • 1: Bryson DeChambeau (-19) – $4,000,000
  • 2: Charles Howell III (-17) – $2,250,000
  • 3: Talor Gooch (-14) – $1,500,000
  • T4: Thomas Pieters (-10) – $900,000
  • T4: Patrick Reed (-10) – $900,000
  • 6: Matthew Wolff (-9) – $700,000
  • T7: Carlos Ortiz (-8) – $470,500
  • T7: Jinichiro Kozuma (-8) – $470,500
  • T7: Jon Rahm (-8) – $470,500
  • T7: Cameron Smith (-8) – $470,500
  • T7: Richard Bland (-8) – $470,500
  • 12: Louis Oosthuizen (-7) – $360,000
  • T13: Lucas Herbert (-6) – $313,750
  • T13: Tyrrell Hatton (-6) – $313,750
  • T13: Ian Poulter (-6) – $313,750
  • T13: Dean Burmester (-6) – $313,750
  • T17: Brooks Koepka (-5) – $265,000
  • T17: Bubba Watson (-5) – $265,000
  • T17: Andy Ogletree (-5) – $265,000
  • T20: Sebastian Muñoz (-4) – $237,500
  • T20: Cameron Tringale (-4) – $237,500
  • T20: Henrik Stenson (-4) – $237,500
  • T20: Graeme McDowell (-4) – $237,500
  • T20: Joaquin Niemann (-4) – $237,500
  • T20: Luis Masaveu (-4) – $237,500
  • T26: David Puig (-3) – $186,667
  • T26: Caleb Surratt (-3) – $186,667
  • T26: Jason Kokrak (-3) – $186,667
  • T29: Mito Pereira (-2) – $168,000
  • T29: Chieh-Po Lee (-2) – $168,000
  • T29: Peter Uihlein (-2) – $168,000
  • T29: Paul Casey (-2) – $168,000
  • T29: Sam Horsfield (-2) – $168,000
  • T34: Kevin Na (-1) – $145,000
  • T34: Marc Leishman (-1) – $145,000
  • T34: Charl Schwartzel (-1) – $145,000
  • T34: Dustin Johnson (-1) – $145,000
  • 38: Brendan Steele (E) – $140,000
  • T39: Abraham Ancer (+1) – $135,333
  • T39: John Catlin (+1) – $135,333
  • T39: Adrian Meronk (+1) – $135,333
  • T42: Sergio Garcia (+2) – $130,000
  • T42: Matt Jones (+2) – $130,000
  • T42: Minkyu Kim (+2) – $130,000
  • T45: Martin Kaymer (+3) – $123,000
  • T45: Anirban Lahiri (+3) – $123,000
  • 47: Tom McKibbin (+4) – $120,000
  • T48: Yubin Jang (+5) – $60,000
  • T48: Lee Westwood (+5) – $60,000
  • 50: Phil Mickelson (+7) – $60,000
  • 51: Frederik Kjettrup (+8) – $60,000
  • 52: Harold Varner III (+9) – $50,000
  • 53: Anthony Kim (+11) – $50,000
  • 54: Danny Lee (+12) – $50,000
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
