Anthony Kim reacts to Kamala Harris admitting Tim Walz wasn't her first choice as running mate

Anthony Kim has weighed in on a fresh political headline, sharing a Fox News report about Vice President Kamala Harris on his Instagram story on Saturday, September 20. The American golfer, who recently returned to competition on the LIV Golf circuit, reshared a post highlighting Harris’ comments that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was not her first choice as a running mate.

Kim added a thinking-face emoji and tagged Walz in the post, drawing attention to the report that Harris had originally preferred former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for the role. According to Fox News, Harris explains in her upcoming book, "107 Days," that she initially considered Buttigieg but felt the pairing of a Black woman and a gay man “was too big of a risk” for voters at the time.

A screenshot of Anthony Kim's Instagram story (via @anthonykimofficial)

The 40-year-old golfer has been working to rebuild his career after a long absence from professional golf. Despite a tough LIV Golf season that ended in relegation, he remains committed to a comeback and plans to tee it up next at the Jakarta International Championship on the Asian Tour.

Anthony Kim claps back at critics while targeting LIV Golf return

Anthony Kim slammed his critics on Friday, September 19, posting a sharp response on X to a clip of his practice session. Kim, who lost his LIV Golf spot after two winless seasons, wrote that “very emotional grown men” keep talking about him despite claiming not to care. He added he’ll “keep grindin’ 1% better,” closing with a nod to his sobriety: “SOBER is DOPE.”

Kim’s post comes at a time as he tries to restart his career. After more than ten years away from golf, he returned to LIV but struggled, managing a best finish of 36th in 2024 and T25 in 2025, respectively, before losing his spot.

He’s now aiming for the Asian Tour’s International Series, starting with the Jakarta International Championship in early October. A strong run through the remaining events in Cambodia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia could still earn him a 2026 LIV Golf spot.

However, this year the league has made its promotion rules stricter. Only the player who tops the International Series money list is guaranteed a card, and there are fewer spots available overall. Kim will need exceptional performances to secure his return. If he doesn’t finish first, he can still try his luck at the year-end Promotions Event, usually held in December at Riyadh Golf Club, where the winner also earns a direct LIV card, though the competition is fierce.

