Anthony Kim takes swipe at “emotionally grown men” as relegated LIV star eyes comeback

Anthony Kim clapped back at online critics on Friday, September 19. The 40-year-old, recently relegated from LIV Golf, replied on X to a Flushing It post that showed him practicing ahead of a run of Asian Tour events.The original post noted Kim’s plan to play several International Series tournaments, starting with the Jakarta International Championship in two weeks, as he tries to earn a spot in the 2026 LIV Golf League. Kim reposted the clip with a sharp response:“Gonna keep grindin. 1%BETTER Also some very emotional grown men on @X about my golf. 4 not caring about me sure seems like they think about me a lot😭😭😭. GR8FUL 4 the support ❤️SOBER is DOPE 🔥”Kim’s comeback has been one of the sport’s most talked-about stories. After more than a decade away, he revealed that he had battled depression, anxiety, and substance abuse before choosing sobriety and a return to competition.&quot;I was in a bad mental place. My mental health was deteriorating every day whether I played golf or not. I wanted to experience everything too quickly.”“I didn’t know what to do with the advantages you get when you play professional golf for a living. Some people can handle parties, drinking and move on without thinking about it, not get addicted to anything and live a good life,” he added.His results, however, have been tough to come by. Playing as a LIV wildcard, Anthony Kim went two seasons without scoring a single point. His best finish was 36th in 2024, followed by a T25 in 2025, which led to his relegation.How can Anthony Kim re-qualify for the LIV Golf?Anthony Kim has a few ways to get back into the LIV Golf League, but each will take strong results. The league has tightened its relegation rules this year under new CEO Scott O’Neil, so there is little room for error.The fastest route is through the Asian Tour’s International Series. The player who finishes first in the season standings earns a LIV Golf spot for 2026. Only four of the 10 events are done, so Anthony Kim still has time to move up. The remaining tournaments include Indonesian Masters (Oct 2–5), International Series Cambodia (Oct 9–12), International Series Philippines (Oct 23–26), Hong Kong Open (Oct 30–Nov 2), Singapore Open (Nov 6–9), and the Saudi International (Nov 19–22).If he doesn’t win the International Series, Anthony Kim can try the year-end Promotions Event, usually held in December at Riyadh Golf Club. The winner there also gets a direct LIV card, but the field is tough.His other option is to keep playing on the Asian Tour next year and target the next International Series cycle, though that would take the longest and require steady results.