Anthony Kim reacts to U.S. President Donald Trump announcing a trade deal with South Korea

Anthony Kim has reacted to a major trade announcement made by U.S. President Donald Trump involving South Korea. Kim, who is of Korean descent, shared a screenshot of President Trump’s statement on his X account. He also shared an Instagram story, sharing a screenshot of his X post.The caption of his Instagram story read:“Proud Korean American.”Image via Instagram-@anthonykimofficialAnthony Kim's X post read:&quot;USA🤝South Korea&quot;In the statement shared by Kim, President Trump claimed that the United States and the Republic of Korea had reached a full trade deal. He said that South Korea would provide $350 billion to the U.S. for investments. These investments would be owned and controlled by the U.S.President Trump added that South Korea would also buy $100 billion worth of LNG and other energy products. He noted that South Korea agreed to invest more money for its purposes, and the deal would be formally announced within the next two weeks when South Korean President Lee Jae Myung visits the White House. Apart from that, it's not the first time Anthony Kim has backed President Trump's policies.When Anthony Kim backed President Trump's post after the June ceasefire newsBack on June 24, Anthony Kim showed his support for Donald Trump on social media. The LIV Golf star posted on X shortly after Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. According to Trump, Iran would start the ceasefire, and Israel would follow 12 hours later. He called it the official end to the '12-day war.' This came just hours after Iranian missiles were fired at U.S. air bases in Qatar and Iraq.Kim then shared a post on X, using a writing style that looked like something a small child would write. He also posted a picture of himself with Trump, taken during the final round of LIV Golf Miami in April 2024.Kim's tweet read:“Me no smart but me no ceasefire is good. Me happy 4. Also me happy OUR president @realDonaldTrump no listening 2 noncents &amp; as young kids say STAND on BIDNESS me honored 2 stand w 🇺🇸 president.”Kim’s tweet had almost every word misspelled, seemingly on purpose. The reason behind this writing style was unclear. Some people found it funny, while others trolled him for it. The sentence “me happy 4” confused many, and some wondered in the comments if he was drunk or high.In the replies, Kim confirmed that he was sober while posting the tweet. At 40 years old, he last appeared at the LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf and Country Club, where he finished in T47.