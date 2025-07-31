Anthony Kim says his wife "endured mental illness" for him to receive LIV Golf opportunity

Anthony Kim's career took a turn for the worse in 2012 when he sustained numerous injuries. The golfer even took out a $10 million insurance policy to avoid playing golf again. Later, Kim returned to the game after more than a decade away. In 2024, he joined LIV Golf, and recently on his X account, the golfer praised his wife for supporting him during this difficult time, which was a mental struggle for him.Anthony Kim also praised his mother for supporting him during his early struggles on the PGA Tour. He also praised God for giving him these two people who helped him go through many difficult times and eventually made him the person he is today. Kim's post stated that,&quot;If yall only knew wat my mom went thru 2 give me a CHANCE 2 make it 2 pro golf on @PGATOUR &amp; wat my wife endured thru my mental illness 4 this opportunity @livgolf_league . Thank u GOD 4 these two amazing women🙏. SOBER is DOPE🔥&quot;Anthony Kim had a promising start to his career, and in his 20s, he rose to prominence on the PGA Tour thanks to his incredible style. At the age of 22, Kim won two PGA Tour events and finished in other notable positions in 2008. He was also able to have an outstanding performance in the Ryder Cup that year.Unfortunately, Anthony Kim later sustained a couple of persistent injuries to his Achilles tendon and shoulder, which had a major impact on his playing. Kim has been under contract with LIV Golf, and his greatest result came at LIV Golf Dallas, when he finished with a total score of 3 over par, tying for 25th.Anthony Kim claimed to have &quot;f***ked up opportunities&quot; during his hiatusGolf: LIV Golf Greenbrier - Source: ImagnAnthony Kim's return to professional golf has been an encouraging story. The golfer even made an emotional appeal on Instagram, alleging that he missed out on several opportunities while on hiatus. The golfer shared numerous images of himself enjoying time with his daughter. In the caption, he explained.&quot;...I get thousands of messages every week from people either struggling or newly sober &amp; that is wat my purpose is besides taking care of my family.&quot;The caption also read,&quot;YES I f-cked up opportunities, relationships &amp; hurt people I cared about by my selfishness, but being called DAD has changed my perspective on everything. Realizing that if my daughter 1 day sees I came back 2 life from the depths of hell &amp; did the best I could, I will look back at my life as a success.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnthony Kim's upcoming tournament is LIV Golf Chicago, which will take place from August 8 to 10.