Anthony Kim signs lucrative deal with LIV Golf, potentially earning $5,000,000-$7,500,000 signing bonus and mid-season extension opportunity: Reports

Anthony Kim is back in professional golf and the official announcement was made by LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman.

The NUCLR GOLF account on X (formerly Twitter), reported that Kim will receive a bonus of between $5 million and $7.5 million to join LIV Golf. His status would be temporary, via a wild card, but he could earn an extension and even a spot on one of the 13 teams.

Sports Illustrated, meanwhile, reported that Anthony Kim's presence on the LIV Golf tour would initially be for three events, which are the Jeddah, Hong Kong and Miami tournaments. There is still no confirmation on what will happen after that.

On Monday, February 26, Greg Norman posted a video on his X account welcoming Anthony Kim to LIV Golf, thus putting an end to the rumors that had been circulating in the golf world since the beginning of the season.

The video was captioned:

"He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."

Kim played professionally from 2006 to 2012, joining the PGA Tour in 2007. He has won three PGA Tour events, while his best finish at a Major is third (the Masters, 2010).

How much is Anthony Kim insured for?

Since rumors surfaced that Anthony Kim might join LIV Golf, concerns were raised regarding his health insurance. According to Sports Illustrated, Kim has a $10 million insurance policy, but one of the conditions is that he will not return to play professionally.

Several fans have posted concerns on social media that Kim could face charges of fraud upon his return to professional golf. However, the exact details of the player's agreement with his insurance provider have not been disclosed.

Kim has not played high-level competitive golf in more than 12 years. However, his presence for the three aforementioned LIV Golf events guarantees him a combined paycheck of at least $150,000, as the last-place payout for each event is $50,000.