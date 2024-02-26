“Coolest story in Golf” - Fans react to Anthony Kim’s imminent return to LIV Golf at Jeddah

Anthony Kim's comeback to the world of pro golf has been a highly anticipated one. After a 12-year-long absence from the game, he is all set to make his comeback on the big stage.

Anthony Kim's premature exit from golf was a topic of much debate, especially after his rise in the sport. Now, at the age of 38, Kim will be making his comeback once again, but not on the PGA Tour. Anthony Kim will be a wild card at the LIV Golf Series' upcoming event in Jeddah.

Fans have been waiting for his return for quite a long time. His recent announcement in a LIV Golf teaser quickly caught the eye of his fans, and they are excited to see him play again.

"I can't wait to watch AK. No one is saying it but this could be the coolest story in golf," wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

"Save whatever feelings you have about LIV, I’m here for AK," another fan remarked.

"More AK content!!!!!" a third fan commented.

Anthony Kim expected to make his comeback at LIV Golf after being away for over a decade

Kim will be joining the LIV Series as a wild card, and will play as an individual and not in a team. Greg Norman reposted Anthony Kim's teaser video on X with the caption:

"He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."

The 2024 LIV Golf season began at Mayakoba, and then moved onto its second event of the year in Las Vegas. Now, the third event of the year will be at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, located in King Abdullah Economic City, around 100 km north of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After the first round of the tournament, Jon Rahm's team Legions XIII is leading after winning the first event. Dustin Johnson currently leads the individual standings, while Joaquin Niemann is second and Jon Rahm is in third place.