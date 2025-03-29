Anthony Kim sweats it out on course in hopes to win his first LIV Golf event in Miami 

This is Anthony Kim's second year as a wildcard on LIV Golf. His first year in the league was underwhelming, as he finished second-last at the end of the season. So far, his performance in the 2025 season has also been dismal as he currently sits at the bottom of the table with zero points to his name.

However, Kim still has several more tournaments ahead of him this year to improve his performance and ranking. He will next be seen at the Miami event on Apr. 4.

Anthony Kim has been sweating it out on the golf course to prepare for the upcoming events. On Saturday, he shared several videos on his Instagram story of him working on his swing and short game. Sporting a black pullover, gray trousers, a white cap and matching Nike shoes, Kim also tagged LIV Golf in these stories.

Image via @anthonykimofficial

Along with working on his distance, Anthony Kim also sharpened his putting skills.

LIV Golf has completed four events from its calendar this year. Kim had placed T49, T51, T50 and T47 in them respectively.

Before his debut on the Saudi-backed circuit last year, Kim had been out of action for 12 long years. Once considered the next big thing in golf, there was a lot of speculation about him during his absence from the sport. His return to competitive golf last year was certainly a pleasant surprise for fans.

Despite suffering from a weak form at the moment, the golfer's capabilities cannot be dismissed. He will be hoping to register his first win at LIV Golf next week in Miami.

How many PGA Tour wins does Anthony Kim have to his name?

Anthony Kim in 2011 (Source: Getty)

Anthony Kim has won three PGA Tour events in his career - the 2008 Wachovia Championship, 2008 AT&T National and 2010 Shell Houston Open. Apart from that, he had also won the 2009 Kiwi Challenge. His first PGA Tour title came just before his 23rd birthday.

The US golfer had taken part in all the Major Championships before his hiatus. However, he wasn't able to win any of them. His best finish was at the 2010 Masters, where he placed T3. He had ranked T5 at the 2011 Open Championship and T16 at the 2009 US Open. Kim's best finish at the PGA Championship was in 2007 when he placed T50.

After an Achilles tendon rupture, the promising golfer had taken a break from competition in 2012. However, he didn't return for years until 2024. Last year, he revealed that he had undergone "multiple, multiple surgeries" over the years.

