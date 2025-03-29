LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi-backed league, was founded in 2021 and held its inaugural season in 2022. Popular golf journalist Luke Elvy made a post on social media admitting that the breakaway league has undoubtedly made a huge impact on professional golf. However, he got trolled for his opinion.

The inception of LIV Golf was met with much criticism from the PGA Tour. In 2022, the tour announced that its members who had joined the PIF-funded league were no longer eligible to participate in tour events. Despite the initial pushback, the breakaway league continued to hold tournaments and is now in its fourth season.

Luke Elvy took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the controversial league for its impact while calling for reunification with the PGA Tour.

“Literally EVERY talking point from LIVs arrival has been dispelled. Do many Americans not like it because it took stars away from the PGAT? Sure, but to suggest it hasn’t made a significant impact on pro Golf over the last 4 years is ignorance personified. Find a way to reunite,” Elvy said.

A troll then replied to the golf journalist by calling LIV Golf a “beer league.”

“LIV is a weekend beer league with a frat party sideshow. Screw LIV and everything it stands for, right along with the douchebags who joined it. They should never be allowed back in the PGAT. Hopefully it goes overseas and leaves the US for good,” the troll said.

Another troll also said:

"What "significant" impact has it had on golf that didn't exist before besides money?"

More fans reacted, saying the LIV Golf product divided the game and took players away.

"It’s a bad product. It took the worlds best players and now half of them don’t even care. Look at DJ?" a fan on X said.

"Yeah it's made an impact all right! 😝😝😝😝😝😝😝😝," another fan on X said.

"If that’s the case, then why reunite?" an X user added.

"Why does LIV need to reunite if it’s a superior product??🤡" another user trolled.

LIV Golf features no-cut 54-hole tournaments held across different locations including Mexico, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, and more. Unlike PGA Tour events which are held over a period of four days, LIV concludes its tournaments in three days.

The 2025 LIV season kicked off in Riyadh. It was a star-studded event held at night under the Saudi Arabian lights. Adrian Meronk won the first event of the season with 17-under. Subsequently, the PIF-funded league headed to three more locations– Adelaide, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The next event will be held in Miami from April 4-6.

LIV Golf announces new creator-focused event, The Duels: Miami

LIV Golf has announced the introduction of The Duels, a single-event competition that will feature some of the most prominent golf social media personalities.

The Duels is similar to the PGA Tour’s Creator Classic. However, while the Creator Classic field exclusively features content creators, The Duels will see creators and LIV Golfers team up to play in pairs.

In the announcement, LIV's Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Harter, said that the event was a way to support and celebrate the modern golf community.

“We love what the creator community has done for this game and this event is a way to celebrate the creativity and passion that fuels the modern golf community while connecting them with the most exciting elite golfers on the planet,” Harter said. (Via LIV Golf)

The Duels will be held on April 5 in Miami, and it will be streamed exclusively on golf content creator Grant Horvat’s YouTube channel.

