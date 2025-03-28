"Copied from the PGA Tour," "Fired up!" - LIV Golf's new series LIV to Win leaves fans divided on social media

LIV Golf has come up with a brand new series LIV to Win, which has created a buzz on social media. This golf documentary series will bring behind-the-scenes footage from LIV events, providing fans with an in-depth experience. However, this update has left fans divided on X.

The Saudi Arabia PIF-backed golf league aims to start this series from April 7, 2025. LIV to Win will take fans on a journey full of personal stories of the players, management strategies, and different operations. LIV to Win will be streaming exclusively on Fox Sports 1.

"💬 DON'T EVER TELL ME I DON'T CARE ABOUT GOLF" For the first time, LIV Golf provides an all access series taking fans to the inside of the league..."

There were varied comments on X after the news dropped, with some congratulating LIV Golf on its new venture, while a few claimed that the league was copying from the Netflix docu-series Full Swing.

"So their version of Full Swing that they copied from the PGA Tour, got it lol," a fan came up with this opinion.

"Oh my goodness! Amazing! Fired up!" another fan praised the league.

"Love that you're taking the lead from the PGA Tour Netflix series Full Swing, but we all know that the sequel is never as good as the original," someone else claimed.

"Finally returning fire. You built something great and you should be proud. Go on offense. Love to see it," another user praised LIV Golf.

"The usuals will say it’s all fake & all the players were paid to say those things & there’s no way they will watch it, they will watch it though," another fan wrote in the comments.

This announcement comes days after LIV Golf's launch of a professional golfer and creator event. Called The Duels, this event will take place just before the Saudi golf league's Miami event.

LIV Golf recently launched The Duels featuring top golfers and creators

The Duels will take place at Trump Doral Golf Club from April 5. The nine-hole scramble event will have massive $250k prize purse. Popular golf influencers Grant Horvat and Rick Shiels will also be a part of this event.

LIV Golf's The Duels will be available for streaming via Horvat's YouTube channel. Each team will feature one social media influencer paired up with a golfer from LIV. Mason Nutt, Joey Cold Cuts, and Robby Berger will be there alongside actor and comedian Andrew Santino to provide on-field commentary and analysis.

Take a look at all the six teams and participants for The Duels below:

Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon

Cameron Smith and Fat Perez

Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat

Joaquin Niemann and Rick Shiels

Sergio Garcia and George Bryan

Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan

