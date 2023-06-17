"Anything other than what Sleeze tells me": Wyndham Clark will not be taking any advice from Drew Stoltz 

The 2023 US Open is turning out to be quite a memorable one, especially for Wyndham Clark. The American golfer sits in sole second place after the first two rounds and he is enjoying every moment of it.

Coming off a successful second day, he carded a 64 in the first round and a 67 in the second round. In preparation for his third round, he was asked a rather funny question. Wyndham Clark is good friends with Drew Stoltz, co-host of Subpar.

Stoltz is also an amateur golfer, who was recently a runner-up at the USGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship. He is also famously known by his Twitter username, the Sleezy Man. On asking Clark whether he would be taking any advise he might be taking from his dear friend, he said:

"Yeah I mean a lot of things. I will just do anything with anything other than what Sleeze does. I will not be asking any information on what to do so that's funny you bring that up."

The comments were made in good spirits as the golfer laughed off the joke.

Wyndham Clark ready to contest and win majors

Preparing for round 3 of the US Open, Clark feels like he is in a good place to now contest for and possibly win majors. A solid performance on the first two days boosted his confidence and he hoped to continue with the same.

"Yeah I mean any time in any tournament that you have a good first day and followed by a good second day is great. I like my position, I don't know where I will be going into tomorrow but I feel confident with my game and I'm looking forward to the weekend. "

He also spoke about preparing for majors through other tournaments, which often have the same level of talent. Wyndham Clark is looking forward to enjoying the weekend and soaking in the atmosphere at the Los Angeles Country Club.

"Yeah I mean I kind of like to think that Wells [Fargo] Tournament was almost a major. It had pretty much the same field and a championship golf course. Ultimately I do want to contend and win majors. For me, its something I've always dreamt about so for me this weekend is gonna be a fun atmosphere."

