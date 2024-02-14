“Apparently I need to ask” - Tony Finau jokingly reacts to his wife 'selling' his clubs for 99 cents 

Tony Finau’s golf clubs may be up for grabs online for 99 cents. The 34-year-old golfer’s wife, Alayna Galea'i, took to her TikTok handle on Monday (February 12) to announce the grand yard sale. Notably, the sale offer isn’t official but comes after Finau ‘forgot’ to ask his wife to be his Valentine. She later cleared that the post was part of a TikTok trend.

Alayna’s post carried a picture of the happy couple from their wedding day with the text, “It’s Feb. 12 and he hasn’t asked me to be his Valentines yet.” This was put next to a picture of Finau’s golf bag, which read, “Golf Clubs for sale, 99 cents. Hits far, thick grips, custom leather, head covers, Foresight launch monitor included.”

It is pertinent to note that Finau is not on TikTok. According to Alayna, her husband is often in the dark about what she posts on the video-sharing platform, including the posts on his clubs. However, Tony was brought to speed about the move by the media. Reacting to it, the 6x PGA Tour winner noted that he should be asking his wife out for Valentine’s Day.

Speaking on Tuesday from the range at Riviera Country Club ahead of this week’s Genesis Invitational, Tony Finau jokingly said:

“Apparently I need to ask.”

Furthermore, he noted how low his wife valued his bag:

“For like 99 cents, can you believe it?”

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time the fans have gotten to experience the quirky side of Tony and Alayna’s love story. The couple featured in Season One of Netflix’s Full Swing, where it was established that the golfer’s wife is a great account to follow on social media.

Tony Finau and wife Alayna’s relationship

Tony Finau and Alayna Galea'i-Finau got married in 2012, five years after the American turned pro. Despite their celebrity status, the couple have been fairly private about their relationship and life. Details of how they met largely remain under wraps.

Notably, the couple have five children together. Their children are named Jraice, Leilene Aiaga, Tony, Sage, and Sienna-Vee. The family took center stage on one of the episodes of Full Swing. The episode titled ‘Don't Get Bitter, Get Better,’ gave fans an insight into Tony's life beyond the greens. The episode showcased how the couple helped each other overcome the loss of his mother and her father.

Interestingly, Tony and Alayna have also shared the greens. The PGA Tour star had his wife caddie for him at the 2018 Masters. To many fans’ surprise, he placed T10 with an eight-stroke deficit to winner Patrick Reed.

Later in 2022, when Alayna lost her father, Finau took his whole family along with him to events. They ended up doing five months on the road.

It is pertinent to note that the couple also runs the Tony Finau Foundation, a charitable organization "to empower and inspire youth.”