“Apparently LIV Golf is the future” – Fans react as Sergio Garcia fails to qualify for the Open Championship for the first time since 1997

Sergio Garcia has failed to qualify for the upcoming Open Championship after a poor outing in the qualifying event at the West Lancashire Golf Club. This is the first time since 1997 that Garcia will not be playing at the Open Championship.

Garcia posted a 5-under 67 in the morning round at West Lancashire Golf Club and soon had the lead after making three birdies in the first six holes of the next round. Unfortunately, he lost his tempo after that and could only post a 1-under 71 to end the tournament at 6-under.

The Spaniard finished T6 at the event, while only the top five would make it to St. Andrews. Had he managed to qualify for The Open Championship, this would have been his 25th straight appearance at the event.

JUST IN: LIV Golf star Sergio Garcia will miss the 2023 Open Championship after finishing T6 in final qualifying.This is the first @TheOpen played without Sergio since 1997. 🚨⛳️🇪🇸

Fans on Twitter had a mixed response to Garcia's failure to qualify for the British Open. While a few sympathized with the golfer, many took a dig at LIV Golf for his dip in performance.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Apparently Liv golf is the future, ask Sergio now see what he says 😂😂"

"Apparently Liv golf is the future, ask Sergio now see what he says 😂😂"

"Just awful. Awful for everyone who watches this game"

"Didn’t the LIV guys say that they were tired of the travel and wanted to spend time with their families?"

"Didn't the LIV guys say that they were tired of the travel and wanted to spend time with their families?"

"I for one will miss him, he deserves to be there. He was 5 under early and then a few errant shots cost him."

"I for one will miss him, he deserves to be there. He was 5 under early and then a few errant shots cost him."

"At least he tried to qualify. That is more you can say than some of the loudest voices like Ian Poulter and Westwood who are all bark an no bite"

"At least he tried to qualify. That is more you can say than some of the loudest voices like Ian Poulter and Westwood who are all bark an no bite"

"Nobody will miss his entitled and spoiled attitude. Bye now."

"Can’t wait to see the spin from the LIV bot accounts"

"He can always fall back on his exhibition golf at LIV."

"He can always fall back on his exhibition golf at LIV."

"Weird, given the LIV talking point that 54 holes of exhibition golf is the ideal way to prepare to win majors."

"Weird, given the LIV talking point that 54 holes of exhibition golf is the ideal way to prepare to win majors."

"I guess his fan will have to spend their money on LIV London this week to see him👍"

"I guess his fan will have to spend their money on LIV London this week to see him👍"

"Sometimes decisions have consequences, even for rich people.🤷‍♂️"

"Give Sergio and Graeme a ton of credit. Both played hard in their U.S. Open and The Open qualifiers. While neither made it into The Open, they deserve 👏 for their efforts."

"Give Sergio and Graeme a ton of credit. Both played hard in their U.S. Open and The Open qualifiers. While neither made it into The Open, they deserve 👏 for their efforts."

"Can’t say I’ll miss him but what a record of consecutive starts"

How has Sergio Garcia performed at the Open Championship in the past?

Sergio Garcia has played in the Open Championship 25 times in his career. He made his debut at the event in 1996, but he failed to make a cut. He didn't qualify the following year, but since 1998, he has featured in every Open Championship until this year.

The Spaniard has made 10 top-10 finishes in 25 starts and has made the cut 20 times. His best performance at the British Open came in 2007 when he fell just short of winning the event.

Garcia topped the leaderboard on each of the four days, but on the final day, he and Padraig Harrington were tied at 7-under. The duo headed into a four-hole playoff, where Harrington beat the Spaniard by a single-stroke margin.

