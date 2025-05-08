Apple TV+ drops 'Stick' trailer featuring $70M-worth actor along with big names like Keegan Bradley & Collin Morikawa

A new golf project called "Stick" is coming out soon. 2025 seems to be the year of golf media, as Full Swing released its third season, Happy Gilmore is getting a long-awaited sequel, and now this new television series is on tap with Owen Wilson, the $70 million actor (Celebrity Net Worth), starring.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The film seems to center on a former pro golfer named Bryce Cahill, who fans used to call "Stick." A fan then begins recounting to Cahill one of the worst moments of his career, and Wilson's character gets very uncomfortable after his career flamed out then and there.

Cahill and his wife, played by Judy Greer, are getting a divorce, and the former golfer is about to lose his family home. In an effort to save his life and turn things around, he partners with a young golfer and tries to coach him. The young golfer seems to be a bit of a prodigy.

Ad

It is from Apple TV+, the same studio that has streamed Silo, Ted Lasso, and The Studio. The series is set to release on June 4, presumably releasing episodes weekly as is the custom for most Apple TV+ series.

It will be exclusive to the streaming platform. Keegan Bradley and Collin Morikawa made big appearances in the trailer along with Max Homa.

Cast and crew for Stick explored

Owen Wilson headlines as the star of the show, and Judy Greer is also involved as another A-list celebrity. They are joined by Peter Dager and Marc Maron, with those two seemingly getting a lot of the screentime alongside Wilson.

Ad

Timothy Olyphant has a small role. He is joined by Mariana Trevino, Rob Benedict, William MacDonald, Lilli Kay, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and several other cast members (34 in total).

Of course, alongside the star actors are at least a few professional golfers: Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, and Collin Morikawa. They will lend an air of credibility to an otherwise fictional project.

Max Homa will be in "Stick" (Image via Imagn)

In a similar fashion, the upcoming golf movie Happy Gilmore 2 is also going to feature cameos from a number of golfers. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jack Nicklaus, John Daly, Jordan Spieth, and Xander Schauffele are set to appear.

Ad

Morikawa and Bradley are also listed in the Happy Gilmore 2 credits, so they will feature in both golf projects. Even as they remain some of the best golfers in the world, they're also taking a small foray into the world of acting.

The series is being directed by Jaffar Mahmood, Jonathan Dayton, and Valerie Faris. Writers include Jason Keller, Christopher Moynihan, Kate Fodor, Ryan Hooper, and Jimmy Shah. So far, there are 10 episodes of "Stick" slated for the first season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More