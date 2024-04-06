Are cell phones allowed at the Masters at Augusta National? A look at list of prohibited items

The 2024 Masters is a week away. It will be the first Major of the season. The tournament is scheduled from April 11 to 14, 2024 at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Course. The course has hosted a Masters tournament since 1934. The Augusta National Golf Course is currently 72 par and is 7,510 yards.

The tournament is known to have strict policies and guidelines for the attendees. As it approaches, fans and spectators have become interested in what guidelines are followed at the iconic venue.

One of the most common questions among patrons is whether cell phones are allowed at the Masters. In recent years, many major sporting events and venues have adjusted their policies to accommodate the prevalence of mobile devices, but Augusta National has maintained a strict stance on the matter.

According to the Masters website, all electronic devices are prohibited at the course including cell phones, laptops, tablets, beepers and other electronics. Further, any devices having the capability of transmitting photos, video or data aren't allowed either.

The venue allows attendees to wear fitness tracking bands and electronic watches, given their prevalence. But, attendees are strictly warned to refrain using these devices for phone calls, emails, text messaging and other photo, video or data recording or other transmissions.

List of prohibited items at the Augusta National

According to the official website of the Masters, the following items are prohibited at the Augusta National:

Electronic devices (Cell Phones, Laptops, Tablets, Beepers and other electronics), including devices capable of transmitting photo/video

Backpacks, Bags and Purses larger than 10” x 10” x 12” (in its natural state)

Knives and Weapons of any kind (regardless of permit)

Cameras

Radios, TVs, Noise and music producing devices

Chairs/Seats with pointed ends, Folding armchairs and Rigid type chairs

Flags, Banners and Signs

Strollers

Food, Beverage and Coolers

Golf Shoes with metal spikes

Ladders, Periscopes and Selfie sticks

Patrons are allowed to bring cameras for personal use during the Practice Round days of Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Cameras are prohibited on tournament days.

The list is not all. The Masters tournament committee has the right to prohibit additional items at their discretion. Additionally, all items brought onto the premises are subject to thorough search protocols.

Further, any breach of these policies will result in the removal of the ticket holder from the premises and the permanent loss of credentials (tickets) without the possibility of reinstatement.

Also, the patrons should adhere to appropriate clothing/shoes at all times considering the prestigious nature of the tournament.

Attendees should also be aware of the No Autograph Policy to prioritize player's safety and protection. Autograph seeking is permitted in designated areas adjacent to the Tournament Practice Area and on the Par 3 course during the Par 3 Contest.

The Re-Entry Policy outlines the rules for gate entry access for patrons. Each patron ticket allows for two (2) gate entries per day and no additional entries are allowed. The tournament also strictly prohibits animals or pets on the grounds, except animals necessary and specially trained to assist or guide the physically impaired.