How to record a phone call on Android in 2023

Want to record incoming and outgoing phone calls on your Android phone? While it is possible to tape a conversation you have with a caller from the default Phone app itself, you’ll have to deal with some Google-enforced restrictions while doing so. You can access the recording feature directly from the call screen when you place a call, provided you reside in a region where it is allowed.

Further, you can tweak the settings to automatically save certain conversations, such as those from unknown callers or specific contacts.

Note that you and the participants on the other side will be notified if the call is recorded via Google’s Phone app. Hence, make sure to ask for consent beforehand to avoid awkwardness. Alternatively, you can download legitimate third-party applications to bypass the announcement and sneakily tap a call.

Android guide: Steps to easily record a phone call

Call recording is a useful feature on Android phones unless you're breaking the law. (Image via Unsplash)

For starters, let’s check out the process for Google’s Phone app. To record a call from the default calling app on your smartphone, follow these steps:

First, make or receive the call you want to record. Tap on the Record button on the calling screen to start taping. If you want to stop, press the Stop recording button.

You may not see the Record button if taping is legally restricted in your region. If you want to record every phone call you receive or make, follow these steps:

On the Phone app, tap on the three vertical dots (top-right) and go to Settings > Call recording. Under Always record, enable Numbers not in your contacts, and then tap on Always record.

You can do the same for specific numbers. Under Always record, enable Always record selected numbers and press the Add button to add the contact. Further, tap on Always record to enable automatic recording for the person.

You can also enable this option from the contact details page. Note that a phone call will not be recorded before someone receives it. The same applies if the call is placed on hold or if it is a conference call.

You can find recently recorded phone calls in the Phone app itself, under the Recents section. Tap on the contact name you recorded and then select the player or tap on History to reveal previously recorded calls.

Do third-party voice-recording applications work on Android?

Google is heavily antagonistic towards recording phone calls without consent on Android phones for security purposes. The company has been updating its regulations periodically to restrict developers from using the feature lawlessly.

With each update since Android 10, it has become increasingly difficult for users to record phone calls using external applications. However, there are a few services that they can make use of in 2023.

If you want to record a phone call without notifying the other participant, you’ll need to download a third-party application (eg: Automatic Call Recorder Pro, Cube ACR, Blackbox, and more) from the Play Store.

You may be required to enable the Accessibility options on your Android phone to record a phone call using third-party applications.

