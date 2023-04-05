How to find hidden apps on Android

Android users store personal information on smartphones. As such, they may choose to hide certain applications to maintain their privacy or to bar others from using them. Some may choose to ensure certain programs can't be found easily to keep their home screens and App Drawers clean. However, not everyone knows how to find such applications after they have been hidden away.

There are a few ways to locate hidden apps on an Android device, and the reader can find them below.

Finding hidden apps on Android

Method 1) Using the App Drawer

The App Drawer is the screen that displays all the installed apps on an Android device. However, some programs may be hidden from it. To check if any apps fall in this category, follow these steps:

Open the App Drawer on your Android device. Tap on the three-dot menu icon located on the upper-right corner of the screen. From the drop-down menu, select Home Screen Settings or App Drawer Settings. Look for an option labeled "Hide apps" or "Hidden apps." If this option is available, tap on it to view the list of apps hidden from the App Drawer.

Method 2) Using the Settings app

The Settings app offers another way to find hidden apps on an Android device. Here's what it involves:

Open the settings app on your Android device. Scroll down and select Apps or Application Manager. Look for an option labeled "All apps" or "Installed apps." Swipe left or right to switch between the Downloaded, Running, and All tabs. Look for any apps with unusual or suspicious names, as they may not present themselves normally with accessing the Settings app.

Method 3) Using a third-party app

If none of the above methods work, you can try using a third-party app to find the programs that are hidden. Many such offerings, such as Hidden Apps Detector and Hidden Apps Finder, are available on the Google Play Store. These tools detect hidden applications on your Android device and display them on a list.

When using third-party programs, it is critical to exercise caution as they may not be reliable or secure. Before downloading an app, always read the reviews and ratings to ensure that it is safe to use. Here is an explainer about protecting privacy on Android.

Method 4) Check app permissions

Apps that don't present themselves normally may also have unusual app permissions that can be used to find and identify them. Go to the Settings menu and select Apps or Applications. After that, click on an app, and you will see a list of its permissions. If you notice something with permissions that don't match its functionality, it could be a hidden program.

It is not difficult to locate hidden apps on an Android device. You can quickly identify any app that is hidden on your device by using the App Drawer, Settings app, a third-party tool, or via app permissions.

