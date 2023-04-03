Android Privacy guide: How to hide apps, files, and pictures to tackle peeping toms?

Want to hide sensitive apps and device data on your Android phone? Most modern devices let users stash personal images, files, and applications in secret folders or locations, allowing them to outsmart peeping toms effectively. This is an effective way to tackle privacy concerns when your device has multiple users. Both stock Android and Android-based operating systems offer in-built features to hide apps, pictures, and sensitive files.

Alternatively, one can download third-party apps to conceal their interests or create a guest account to tackle such matters.

How users can hide applications and other data on their Android phone

The easiest way to remove certain apps from an unsupposed user’s sight is to access the Hide Apps option, which is usually included under the Home Screen settings on most Android devices. Open Settings on the device and go to the Home Screen tab to find the Hide Apps feature.

Some devices (e.g., OnePlus) may host this feature under their Privacy settings. If you are unable to find the Hide Apps option, search for it using the search bar in Settings. Some phones let users open the Home Screen settings from the app tray itself.

For example, Samsung users can simply tap on the three dots that appear in the top-right corner of their device’s apps drawer and select Settings. Here, they can locate the Home Screen option, under which the Hide Apps feature is available.

On a Xiaomi phone, the App Lock option allows users to lock applications using a pin or fingerprint and can be found under Settings > Apps.

If your smartphone or tablet doesn’t seem to have an App Lock or Hide Apps feature, you can download third-party applications like Norton’s App Lock or a third-party launcher like the Nova launcher to get the required benefits.

How to hide images and files on Android?

For images and files, most modern devices offer hidden spaces to protect certain items. On Samsung, it is a pre-installed app called Secure Folder, while for OnePlus phones, it’s the Private Safe, which is available in Settings > Privacy.

If you are unable to find the default feature to hide images or files on your Android phone, download the Google Files app from the PlayStore to access a “Safe folder” that you can unlock using a pattern or pin. Storing files in this space will hide them from the general folders.

Note that there are multiple third-party apps that can help hide applications, images, or files. However, Files seem to be the safest option for most users out there.

Enable guest mode for other users

If your phone has multiple users, it’s best to enable the guest mode for non-owners. In stock Android, go to Settings > System and then choose Multiple users. Enable the Allow multiple users toggle switch and then enable Guest Mode by adding an account.

You can also restrict the guest from calling someone from your phone. Switching between modes is also possible from the home screen or lock screen: simply swipe down to open the Quick Settings panel and tap the User Account (People) button.

While in guest mode, your files and application data will not be accessible to the user, making it a convenient method to protect your privacy.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

