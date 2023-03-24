File Explorer is one of the most important elements in Android devices like the Google Pixel phone. It allows users to access various files present in the storage - be it on an expansion card or in the internal memory. The Google Pixel phones operate on the stock Android OS version without any customized or preinstalled skins. There are various features that can be accessed through the inbuilt File Explorer application and aid users in file-related tasks like sharing or managing space.

This article will outline the best uses of the File Explorer app on a Google Pixel device.

Google Pixel phones File Explorer and its features

The entire Android operating system (OS) is built around simplicity and utility. It is a flexible and reliable OS that features a large amount of customizability for different developers to build their own applications. File Explorer is a native software developed and packaged with Android to enable access to local files.

Here is how you can access the File Explorer application on Google Pixel phones.

Unlock your Pixel device.

Open the apps menu and tap on the “Files” application in the list.

The explorer will directly open and present the “Recent” tab generally to provide quick access to the latest modified files.

The Recent tab features a wide variety of files, including images, documents, downloaded items, and even audio files. However, this is not the main storage page and only provides a glimpse into the functionality of the explorer app.

File Explorer

File Explorer on Google Pixel devices can be used to perform various tasks. Users can follow the steps listed below to efficiently perform day-to-day tasks.

Open the “Files” application on your Pixel device.

Click on the burger icon present on the top left corner of the screen to expand the menu.

Click on the “Internal Storage” option to browse the files stored locally on the phone.

Additionally, a “Browse” option may also be available at the center bottom of the screen. Users can click on it and scroll down to find the same “Internal Storage” option and access the stored files.

The files will be contained and organized in different folders like Downloads, DCIM, Whatsapp, and Music. Users can open these folders and gain access to the files inside and manage them according to their personal needs.

The app allows one to select files and take actions like deleting, sharing, moving, and copying. Upon selecting a file, the User Interface (UI) changes and presents a share button, a delete option, and a three-dotted More icon on the top right corner of the screen.

Deleting files usually moves them to the “Trash” tab inside the Files application, which can be used to recover the files for a limited number of days.

Clicking on the share button will open a new pop-up window providing various applications that the file can be shared through. This is an easy method to share the files in document format through different applications and features without risking data loss.

The "More" option provides access to other actions like copying, moving, and renaming the selected file. This route allows users to manage the files situated in the local storage of their Pixel devices and organize them.

