Are any LIV Golfers playing in the PNC championship 2023? All you need to know

The 2023 PNC Championship is set to begin on Thursday, December 14 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. The event will consist of 20 renowned players from the PGA and LPGA Tour teaming up with their sons, daughters, or parents.

Just like other PGA Tour events, no LIV Golf-associated player will be appearing at the PNC Championship. Last year too, the Saudi-backed circuit players were not seen at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club.

While no active LIV professional has been part of the PNC Championship, the league's CEO, Greg Norman, has appeared several times at the event. They last appeared in the 2020 Championship, where Team Norman finished T9 at 18-under. For the uninitiated, Norman has designed the Ritz Carlton Golf Club, the tournament's venue.

The 2023 PNC Championship will witness six of the past champions, including defending champion Vijay Singh and his son Qass, Bernhard Langer and his son Jason, and John Daly and his son John Daly Jr. 15-time major champion Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will also compete at the event for the fourth time.

Here's the complete field for the 2023 PNC Championship:

John Daly and John Daly II (son)

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer (son)

David Duval and Brady Duval (son)

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh (son)

Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink (son)

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas (dad)

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda (dad)

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee (son)

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo (son)

Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar (son)

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman (son)

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino (son)

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard (son)

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara (son)

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk (son)

Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington (son)

Nick Price and Greg Price (son)

Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen (son)

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker (daughter)

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods (son)

Past Champions at the PNC Championship 2023

Here are the past champions at the 2023 PNC Championship:

1995: Raymond Floyd Jr. and Raymond Floyd

1996: Raymond Floyd Jr. and Raymond Floyd

1997: Raymond Floyd Jr. and Raymond Floyd

1998: David Charles and Bob Charles

1999: Gary Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus

2000: Robert Floyd and Raymond Floyd

2001: Robert Floyd and Raymond Floyd

2002: Kevin Stadler and Craig Stadler

2003: Steve Irwin and Hale Irwin

2004: Drew Nelson and Larry Nelson

2005: Stefan Langer and Bernhard Langer

2006: Stefan Langer and Bernhard Langer

2007: Josh Nelson and Larry Nelson

2008: Drew Nelson and Larry Nelson

2012: Davis “Dru” Love IV and Davis Love III

2013: Connor Cink and Stewart Cink

2014: Jason Langer and Bernhard Langer

2015: Tucker Wadkins and Lanny Wadkins

2016: Nick Karavites and David Duval

2017: Angel Cabrera, Jr. and Angel Cabrera

2018: Davis “Dru” Love IV and Davis Love III

2019: Jason Langer and Bernhard Langer

2020: Mike Thomas and Justin Thomas

2021: John Daly II and John Daly

2022: Qass Singh and Vijay Singh