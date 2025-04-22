Are Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard using similar clubs at Zurich Classic? Sibling duo's WITB explored

Coming from Billund, Denmark, Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard are fan favorites who will be taking part in this year's Zurich Classic. While they were not included in the event's power rankings, the PGA did mention them as a duo to keep an eye on.
Callaway fitter Johnny Thompson discussed the brothers' bags in an interview with the PGA Tour. He revealed that, while the brothers share some similarities, they each have a completely different golf swing. This makes a significant difference in their shots. He stated that Rasmus' hand is slightly higher and Nicolai's is slightly flatter.
Talking about the similarities and differences, Johnny Thompson stated:
"Because of that, I think it creates some differences with how their clubs are set up… with (Nicolai) being a little flatter, little deeper, little bit different delivery, he plays a Project X LZ (iron shaft)."
He continued:
"It helps him flight it up a little bit more. Where (Rasmus), being a little bit higher hands, naturally is going to hit it higher to start. He uses the KBS $-Taper (iron shaft). Similar flex, similar weight, but definitely two different shafts in terms of what they produce."
Interestingly, Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard have nearly identical speeds, but their planes are different. Nicolai highlighted this in an interview with the PGA Tour, saying:
"I would say it’s more probably our golf swings creating different flights, so therefore we have to fit it for whatever flight and whatever spin we put on the ball. Our swings are completely different. [The clubs] have to be so perfect for whoever’s going to play them. It’s so important to get fitted correctly.”
The Højgaard brothers will be teaming up at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and will hope to topple defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.
What is in the bag of Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard?
Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard, like many other golfers, are often asked about their golf bag contents. The PGA Tour highlighted the twins' bags and revealed what additional items they carry. Rasmus and Nicolai's bag contents are as follows:
Nicolai Højgaard's bag:
- Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)
- Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7X
- 3-Wood: Callaway Elyte 3HL (16.5 degrees)
- Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 80TX
- 7-Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (21 degrees)
- Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro 80TX
- Irons: Callaway X-Forged ’24 (4-PW)
- Shafts: Project X LZ 6.5
- Wedges: Callaway Opus Raw (50, 56, and 60-6T)
- Putter: Odyssey Ai One Jailbird Mini
- Golf ball: Callaway Chrome Tour X
Rasmus Højgaard's bag:
- Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)
- Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60TX
- 3-Wood: Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (15 degrees)
- Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD-VF 8TX
- 7-Wood: Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (21 degrees)
- Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85TX
- Irons: Callaway X-Forged ’24 (4-PW)
- Shafts: KBS $-Taper 130
- Wedges: Callaway Opus Raw (52, 56, and 60- 12X degrees)
- Shafts: KBS Wedge 130X
- Putter: Odyssey Ai-One Milled 8T DB
- Golf ball: Callaway Chrome Tour X