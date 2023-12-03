"Are steroids banned on PGA Tour" - Fans react to Tiger Woods playing the Hero World Challenge with a brace on his leg

While Tiger Woods has returned to competitive golf with the Hero World Challenge, he is still not 100% physically fit, as he was spotted wearing a McDavid brace on his right leg during the third round.

Woods carded a 1-under 71 on Saturday and was positioned at T16 after 54 holes at the Hero World Challenge. Although he has looked limp-free for the first time since the 2021 accident, he was seen taking short breaks during the third round and applying cream to his right knee, which was covered with a McDavid brace.

Expand Tweet

Fans online were concerned about Woods' health after the images surfaced all over social media. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Are steroids banned on @PGATOUR?"

Expand Tweet

"This is the opposite leg from the fusion right?"

Expand Tweet

"McDavid sales 📈🤑"

Expand Tweet

"Thank you NUCLR Golf. This is what we need. Very informative."

Expand Tweet

"Wondered why his right calf looks so beefed up."

Expand Tweet

"The excuses keep rolling in. Dude is cooked. Will never win again. The media needs to move on"

Expand Tweet

"As long as Tiger plays, I don’t care if he’s in a wheelchair"

Expand Tweet

"This brace holds the nut and bolt firm, at the same time, easing the pain. If you went to the army, this pain is child's play. I know this pain. Got the tee shirt too."

Expand Tweet

"And that little fake adjustment was part of the billion dollar contract"

Expand Tweet

"he needs to train with an all terrain bent knee roller unit."

Expand Tweet

"Tiger such a hooper fr. He just wants to hit pre game warm ups"

Expand Tweet

"it's a compression sleeve, I'm sure he been wearing it the whole time"

Expand Tweet

"Waiting for the earned media free ad value estimate from @darrenrovell on this. How happy is McDavid that it folded this exact way!?"

Expand Tweet

"Hot take: a below-the-knee amputation would prolong his career."

Expand Tweet

"And the reason you feel you need to report this is ?"

Expand Tweet

"Isn’t that building a stance 😂"

Expand Tweet

"crazy how he really has the skinniest legs known to man"

Expand Tweet

"I also heard he is wearing Nike Profit boxers."

Expand Tweet

"Hate to say it but he needs to officially retire. It's just not gonna happen"

Expand Tweet

"He is juiced"

Expand Tweet

How did Tiger Woods perform in the third round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge?

Tiger Woods carded a 1-under-par 71 on Saturday, ending the day at even par. He is placed at T16 alongside Viktor Hovland after 54 holes at the Hero World Challenge.

The 15-time major champion began the third round with a couple of bogeys but then rallied with four birdies in the next seven holes. Following a birdie on the 14th, he missed a birdie putt on the next hole. On the final hole of the day, he missed the par putt from 15 feet and ended up at 1-under.

Speaking at the post-round interview, Woods said he was pleasantly surprised with his game this week. He was quoted as saying, via ESPN:

"I still have the game. It's whether or not the body can do it. I'm very pleasantly surprised at how I've recovered every day."

Scottie Scheffler holds a three-stroke lead after he shot a 7-under 65 in the third round with the help of two eagles and four birdies. Matt Fitzpatrick jumped to second after a 7-under 65, which included an eagle, eight birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey.