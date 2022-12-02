Argentine Open returns amid FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, dates, venue, and more

The Argentine Open returns with its 116th edition amid the FIFA World Cup. In a country that is overloaded with soccer fans, it would be challenging to manage the golf tournament.

While Messi is leading the Argentina team in bringing the trophy home, the biggest challenge will be gathering fans' attention towards the golf championship.

Established in 1905, the VISA Open de Argentina is the seventh-oldest Open Championship in the world.

While speaking about the event, the President of the Argentine Golf Association, Andres Schonbaum, said:

"This is a very particular year, as we will have an eye on the World Cup and another eye on the golf being played here at Nordelta Golf Club. Anyway, our focus is here, in a tournament with a great history and tradition that provides great opportunities for the players competing in the region."

The championship is scheduled from December 1 to 4 at Nordelta Golf Club, where 156 players from 19 countries will compete against each other to win $31,500 in prize money from the purse of $175,000.

2022 Argentine Open players

Linus Lilliedahl

Augusto Núñez

Peyton Wilhoit

Briggs Duce

Danny Ochoa

Nelson Ledesma

Santiago Bauni

Raul Pereda

Conner Godsey

Santiago Gomez

Chris Crawford

Zack Fischer

Cristobal Del Solar

Zach Potter

Joseph Winslow

Josh Goldenberg

Eddy Lai

Rodrigo Lee

Evan Knight

Manuel Torres

Alan Wagner

Rafael Becker

Alejandro Tosti

Rodolfo Cazaubòn

Paul Chaplet

Jorge Villar

Kamaiu Johnson

Walker Lee

Abel Gallegos

Puma Dominguez

Max Sekulic

Fabián Gómez

Nicolo Galletti

Alvaro Ortiz

David Laskin

Ollie Osborne

Matias Simaski

Matt Ryan

Jackson Markham

Barrett Kelpin

Harry Hillier

Dalan Refioglu

John Greco

Jeremy Gandon

Ignacio Marino

Calvin Ross

Andrew Alligood

Leandro Marelli

Austin Hitt

Myles Creighton

Paul Imondi

Alex Weiss

Isidro Benitez

Jorge Fernández Valdés

Davis Shore

Brent Ito

Andy Spencer

Maximiliano Godoy

Segundo Oliva (a)

Armando Favela

Tim Widing

Brad Reeves

Daniel O'Rourke

Andres Romero

Ryan Cole

Adrien Pendaries

Juan Benitez

Jake Sollon

Paulo Pinto

David Pastore

Declan Kenny

Alexandre Rocha

Jaime Lopez Rivarola

César Monasterio

Mauro Baez Julien

Sebastián Vázquez

Kaylor Steger

Rafael Echenique

Alex Scott

Blair Bursey

Juan Ignacio Noba

Osten Waite

Kevin Velo

Brian Bullington

Jorge Monroy

Connor Black

Luis Fernando Barco

Jose Narro

Tommy Cocha

José Toledo

Martin Contini

Luis Gerardo Garza

Horacio Jr Carbonetti

Charlie Hillier

César Costilla

Franco Romero

Felix Cordoba

Diego Prone (a)

Samuel Anderson

Marcos Montenegro

Oreste Focaccia

Ramiro Garcia Veiga (a)

Clodomiro Carranza

Joel Thelen

Joey Savoie

Joey Savoie

Gustavo Silva

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)

Andres Gallegos

Miguel Sancholuz

Jesus Montenegro

Alex Scott

Fred Meyer

John Murdock

Joaquin Luduena (a)

Manuel Lozada (a)

Tomas Gomez

Paul DiFranco

Anthony Paolucci

George Toone

Daniel Hudson

Tom Nettles

Brett Walker

Exequiel Lopez

Leonardo Ledesma

Roman Rebora

John Hill

Caleb Johnson

Caleb Johnson

Skyler Finnell

Justin Doeden

Sergio Acevedo

Brendon Doyle

Patrick Newcomb

Juan Martin Loureiro (a)

Daniel Altamirano

Gabriel Morgan-Birke

Jack Sparrow

Matt Gilchrest

Jordan Costello

Sandy Scott

Brax McCarthy

Graysen Huff

Aaron Terrazas

Christophe Stutts

Aram Yenidjeian

Adam Navigato

Adam Navigato

Rowin Caron

Thomas Lilly

Chris Drysdale

Juan Arozena

Martin Monguzzi

Rak Cho

Michael Garden

Get Costa Rica vs Germany live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes