Argentine Open returns amid FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, dates, venue, and more

The Argentine Open returns with its 116th edition amid the FIFA World Cup. In a country that is overloaded with soccer fans, it would be challenging to manage the golf tournament.
While Messi is leading the Argentina team in bringing the trophy home, the biggest challenge will be gathering fans' attention towards the golf championship.
Established in 1905, the VISA Open de Argentina is the seventh-oldest Open Championship in the world.
While speaking about the event, the President of the Argentine Golf Association, Andres Schonbaum, said:
"This is a very particular year, as we will have an eye on the World Cup and another eye on the golf being played here at Nordelta Golf Club. Anyway, our focus is here, in a tournament with a great history and tradition that provides great opportunities for the players competing in the region."
The championship is scheduled from December 1 to 4 at Nordelta Golf Club, where 156 players from 19 countries will compete against each other to win $31,500 in prize money from the purse of $175,000.
2022 Argentine Open players
- Linus Lilliedahl
- Augusto Núñez
- Peyton Wilhoit
- Briggs Duce
- Danny Ochoa
- Nelson Ledesma
- Santiago Bauni
- Raul Pereda
- Conner Godsey
- Santiago Gomez
- Chris Crawford
- Zack Fischer
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Zach Potter
- Joseph Winslow
- Josh Goldenberg
- Eddy Lai
- Rodrigo Lee
- Evan Knight
- Manuel Torres
- Alan Wagner
- Rafael Becker
- Alejandro Tosti
- Rodolfo Cazaubòn
- Paul Chaplet
- Jorge Villar
- Kamaiu Johnson
- Walker Lee
- Abel Gallegos
- Puma Dominguez
- Max Sekulic
- Fabián Gómez
- Nicolo Galletti
- Alvaro Ortiz
- David Laskin
- Ollie Osborne
- Matias Simaski
- Matt Ryan
- Jackson Markham
- Barrett Kelpin
- Harry Hillier
- Dalan Refioglu
- John Greco
- Jeremy Gandon
- Ignacio Marino
- Calvin Ross
- Andrew Alligood
- Leandro Marelli
- Austin Hitt
- Myles Creighton
- Paul Imondi
- Alex Weiss
- Isidro Benitez
- Jorge Fernández Valdés
- Davis Shore
- Brent Ito
- Andy Spencer
- Maximiliano Godoy
- Segundo Oliva (a)
- Armando Favela
- Tim Widing
- Brad Reeves
- Daniel O'Rourke
- Andres Romero
- Ryan Cole
- Adrien Pendaries
- Juan Benitez
- Jake Sollon
- Paulo Pinto
- David Pastore
- Declan Kenny
- Alexandre Rocha
- Jaime Lopez Rivarola
- César Monasterio
- Mauro Baez Julien
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Kaylor Steger
- Rafael Echenique
- Alex Scott
- Blair Bursey
- Juan Ignacio Noba
- Osten Waite
- Kevin Velo
- Brian Bullington
- Jorge Monroy
- Connor Black
- Luis Fernando Barco
- Jose Narro
- Tommy Cocha
- José Toledo
- Martin Contini
- Luis Gerardo Garza
- Horacio Jr Carbonetti
- Charlie Hillier
- César Costilla
- Franco Romero
- Felix Cordoba
- Diego Prone (a)
- Samuel Anderson
- Marcos Montenegro
- Oreste Focaccia
- Ramiro Garcia Veiga (a)
- Clodomiro Carranza
- Joel Thelen
- Joey Savoie
- Gustavo Silva
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)
- Andres Gallegos
- Miguel Sancholuz
- Jesus Montenegro
- Fred Meyer
- John Murdock
- Joaquin Luduena (a)
- Manuel Lozada (a)
- Tomas Gomez
- Paul DiFranco
- Anthony Paolucci
- George Toone
- Daniel Hudson
- Tom Nettles
- Brett Walker
- Exequiel Lopez
- Leonardo Ledesma
- Roman Rebora
- John Hill
- Caleb Johnson
- Skyler Finnell
- Justin Doeden
- Sergio Acevedo
- Brendon Doyle
- Patrick Newcomb
- Juan Martin Loureiro (a)
- Daniel Altamirano
- Gabriel Morgan-Birke
- Jack Sparrow
- Matt Gilchrest
- Jordan Costello
- Sandy Scott
- Brax McCarthy
- Graysen Huff
- Aaron Terrazas
- Christophe Stutts
- Aram Yenidjeian
- Adam Navigato
- Rowin Caron
- Thomas Lilly
- Chris Drysdale
- Juan Arozena
- Martin Monguzzi
- Rak Cho
- Michael Garden
