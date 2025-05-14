"As boring as Scottie Scheffler" - Fans back 42-YO pro golfer who compared Quail Hollow to the Kardashians

NUCLR GOLF created a buzz after they shared an X post describing Hunter Mahan's views on the Quail Hollow golf course, the venue for the 2025 PGA Championship.

This post was shared on May 13, alongside a photo of the Kardashian sisters playing golf. The caption of the post read:

"🚨⛳👵#LACKING SOUL — Hunter Mahan compares Quail Hollow to the Kardashians: “I guess I would say Quail Hollow is like a Kardashian…It’s very modern, beautiful & well-kept. But it lacks a soul or character.” 🫨"

Mahan's remarks quickly gained traction among golf enthusiasts. Many of them agreed with his sentiments about the course's design. One of the fans commented:

"It’s as boring as Scottie Scheffler."

A few more fans echoed with Mahan's sentiments, saying:

"100% right! Quail Hollow is not worthy of a Major Championship."

"So tired of Quail Hollow being on the schedule seems like every year now."

"Can’t believe he’d insult Quail Hollow to that magnitude….Megan Fox, perhaps, but are Kardashians? Please," another said.

Quail Hollow is a private club established in 1959 and opened in 1951. Originally designed by George Cobb, the course has undergone several modifications over the years. It includes significant changes by Tom Fazio. Three holes on this course are mainly considered among the toughest.

It includes Hole 16, which is a 506-yard par-4 with a green guarded by water. Hole 17, a 223-yard par-3 requiring a tee shot over water to the green with no mistakes. Hole 18, a 494-yard par-4 featuring a narrow fairway with a creek running along the left side.

Despite this setup, critics argue that the course relies too much on brute force and lacks the strategic charm of other modern courses. During the 2017 PGA Championship, this course's Green Mile led to a combined 352 bogeys, 88 doubles, and 12 triples. These stats highlight the difficulty of this course, but not necessarily the enjoyment.

Additionally, let's look at the field of the upcoming PGA Championship being held at Quail Hollow.

Tee times and a list of golfers playing at Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship

Here's the list of tee times and the list of players competing at Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship.

Thursday, May 15

ESPN: 12–7 p.m. ET

ESPN2 (Alternate Telecast): 12–3 p.m. ET

• Friday, May 16

ESPN: 12–7 p.m. ET

ESPN2 (Alternate Telecast): 12–3 p.m. ET

• Saturday, May 17

ESPN: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. ET

CBS: 1–7 p.m. ET

• Sunday, May 18

ESPN: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. ET

ESPN2 (Alternate Telecast): 11 a.m.–12 p.m. ET

CBS: 1–7 p.m. ET

