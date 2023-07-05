“As a European I like that 12” – Fans react to the latest US Ryder Cup team standings led by Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark

The race to book a spot on the 2023 Ryder Cup team is heating up as the tournament is just a couple of months away. The biennial event will take place from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

As of now, Scottie Scheffler leads the US Ryder Cup standings. The World No. 1 golfer has been in incredible form this season and is most likely a certainty for the upcoming team event. He is followed by Wyndham Clark, who claimed the US Open last month.

PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is currently placed third. He was also the runner-up at the Masters. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Max Homa are the remaining three names who might book an automatic spot in the US squad.

Popular golf tracking Twitter handle NUCLR Golf posted about the current standings in a recent tweet. Besides the top-6, there were 12 other names who were in contention for becoming the captain picks.

The names were: Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Harris English, and Tony Finau.

U.S. Ryder Cup Standings1. Scheffler2. Clark3. Koepka4. Xander5. Cantlay6. Homa————7. Bradley8. Spieth9. Morikawa10. Cam Young11. Burns12. Fowler- - - - - - -13. Thomas14. McCarthy15. Kitayama16. Zalatoris17. English18. Finau 🏆🇺🇸 U.S. Ryder Cup Standings1. Scheffler2. Clark3. Koepka4. Xander5. Cantlay6. Homa ————7. Bradley8. Spieth 9. Morikawa10. Cam Young11. Burns12. Fowler - - - - - - - 13. Thomas 14. McCarthy15. Kitayama16. Zalatoris17. English18. Finauhttps://t.co/EUa5R31n6k

Golf Twitter had a few interesting reactions to the current scenario of the US team for the Ryder Cup. While fans were okay with the names at the top of the standings, a few were surprised to see a few players on that list.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"As a European I like that 12"

"It’s crazy how high Clark is to be honest. Doesn’t feel like he made an impact at more than 2-3 tournaments this season."

TimTri @appletimtri @NUCLRGOLF It’s crazy how high Clark is to be honest. Doesn’t feel like he made an impact at more than 2-3 tournaments this season. @NUCLRGOLF It’s crazy how high Clark is to be honest. Doesn’t feel like he made an impact at more than 2-3 tournaments this season.

"Cantlay and homa as 5 and 6th is very scary. We’re getting killed this year."

Andrew @Kingstretch3210 @NUCLRGOLF Cantlay and homa as 5 and 6th is very scary. We’re getting killed this year. @NUCLRGOLF Cantlay and homa as 5 and 6th is very scary. We’re getting killed this year.

"Just here for the “wHaT aBoUt GoOcH” comments"

Alex @prunier_alex @NUCLRGOLF Just here for the “wHaT aBoUt GoOcH” comments @NUCLRGOLF Just here for the “wHaT aBoUt GoOcH” comments

"How is finau ranked so low, doesn't he have like 4 wins in past 12 months"

Vincent X Hurst @vindog07 @NUCLRGOLF How is finau ranked so low, doesn't he have like 4 wins in past 12 months @NUCLRGOLF How is finau ranked so low, doesn't he have like 4 wins in past 12 months

"Thomas and Finau are the only two 'outsiders' that could either earn or play their way onto the team"

Chad Tracy @chadtracy22 @NUCLRGOLF Thomas and Finau are the only two “outsiders” that could either earn or play their way onto the team @NUCLRGOLF Thomas and Finau are the only two “outsiders” that could either earn or play their way onto the team

"There’s no way Justin is off the team, Captain pick for sure"

MJQ @AnTsraidArd @NUCLRGOLF There’s no way Justin is off the team, Captain pick for sure @NUCLRGOLF There’s no way Justin is off the team, Captain pick for sure

"As it stands now I’d drop Bradley and burns for Thomas and Mccarthey. Could easily do the top 12 that team is so strong!"

Will @pwagolfnut @NUCLRGOLF As it stands now I’d drop Bradley and burns for Thomas and Mccarthey. Could easily do the top 12 that team is so strong! @NUCLRGOLF As it stands now I’d drop Bradley and burns for Thomas and Mccarthey. Could easily do the top 12 that team is so strong!

"I don’t like this list. Some players playing well lately doesn’t prove their worthiness over long tenured, previous experience players. Bradley and Spieth out for sure. Morikawa can’t close. Not a great choice. Spieth has experience but sucked lately."

Golf @RotoscopeGolf @NUCLRGOLF I don’t like this list. Some players playing well lately doesn’t prove their worthiness over long tenured, previous experience players. Bradley and Spieth out for sure. Morikawa can’t close. Not a great choice. Spieth has experience but sucked lately. @NUCLRGOLF I don’t like this list. Some players playing well lately doesn’t prove their worthiness over long tenured, previous experience players. Bradley and Spieth out for sure. Morikawa can’t close. Not a great choice. Spieth has experience but sucked lately.

Ryder Cup 2023 standings for Team Europe and Team US

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler lead the European and US point rankings, respectively

The top six in the US team points list will automatically be selected for the Ryder Cup. For the six automatic spots on the European Team, three players each will be picked from the European point list and the World Point list.

Here's the current point list for both teams for the Ryder Cup 2023:

US Points standings

Scottie Scheffler: 25,091.035 Wyndham Clark: 13,166.353 Brooks Koepka: 9,362.608 Xander Schauffele: 8,352.879 Patrick Cantlay: 8,328.581 Max Homa: 7,551.285 Keegan Bradley: 7,322.754 Jordan Spieth: 7,299.796 Cameron Young: 6,856.248 Sam Burns: 6,727.053

Europe Point standings

Jon Rahm: 3,017.98 Rory McIlroy: 3,003.5 Yannik Paul: 1,596 Adrian Meronko: 1,555.71 Victor Perez: 1,456.55 Adrian Otaegui: 1,346.58 Tommy Fleetwood: 1,291.1 Shane Lowry: 1,216.16 Jorge Campillo: 1,191.29 Joost Luiten: 1,156.16

World Point standings

Jon Rahm: 350.07 Rory McIlroy: 283.33 Viktor Hovland: 252.98 Tyrrell Hatton: 178.67 Matt Fitzpatrick: 149.78 Tommy Fleetwood: 135 Shane Lowry: 98.27 Justin Rose: 93.86 Adrian Meronk: 71.19 Sepp Straka: 70.03

