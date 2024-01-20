“Ask Bryson if he would smash” - Paige Spiranac puts Bryson DeChambeau on the spot with a cheeky AMA question

Bryson DeChambeau had a clever answer when he was put on the spot by Paige Spiranac for a cheeky AMA question.

After having criticized DeChambeau in the past, Spiranac finally met him and recently played a round of golf. During the golf session, the former golfer turned influencer hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her Instagram page. The twist was that she had asked her fans to direct their questions to DeChambeau.

Amidst the many interesting questions, one of the fans asked a double-meaning question. The fan asked:

"Ask Bryson if he would smash…"

The 30-year-old influencer was quick to put the former US Open winner on the spot, but he had his answer ready.

"Smash? No, Brooks and I are friends now," he replied.

For the uninitiated, DeChambeau was referring to Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf team, Smash GC.

Spiranac also shared her experience playing a round with DeChambeau and accepted that her perception of him was completely wrong. She wrote on X (formerly called Twitter):

"Have to give credit where credit is due to @b_dechambeau ! I’ve publicly trolled him in the past but in person he was nothing but kind, funny, and self deprecating. Total opposite from how I perceived him over the years.

"And you would think I should know better because it happens to me everyday. I’m excited for you to see the content we’ve been shooting and an opportunity for you to get to know us both better! Coming soon👀"

When will Bryson DeChambeau play next?

Bryson DeChambeau will begin his 2024 season with the LIV Golf 2024 season's inaugural event in Mayakoba, Mexico. The tournament is set to be played at El Camaleón Golf Course from Friday, February 2, to Sunday, February 4.

DeChambeau had a great season as he registered two wins in the LIV Golf League, and his team, Crushers GC, ended up winning the Team Championship in Miami, Doral. He won the individual titles at Greenbrier and Chicago, and finished fourth in the season standings.

The former US Open champion posted a 12-under 58 in the final round of Greenbrier, to register the lowest round in LIV Golf and the joint-lowest single-round score in professional golf. He sank one bogey and 13 birdies in the Sunday round to become only the fourth golfer after Ryo Ishikawa, Jim Furyk, and S.H. Kim to card 58.

Bryson DeChambeau had mixed results in the major championships, as he started with a missed cut at the Masters but went on to finish T4 at the PGA Championship. He then made a T20 finish at the US Open but was placed T60 at the Open Championship.

So far, Bryson DeChambeau has won eight titles on the PGA Tour, two in LIV Golf, and one on the European Tour. He won the 2020 US Open, beating Matthew Wolff by six strokes.