AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 Day 4 weather forecast: Will wind and rain affect Sunday's play?

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is done and dusted with the first three rounds and the tournament will have its fourth round on Sunday, February 2. The wind speed is 15 km/h SSW and the temperature is around 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Wind gusts will range between 15-30 km/h and humidity will range between 85 and 92 percent.

Morning ( 6 am):

Wind: S 15 km/h

Air Quality: Fair

Wind Gusts: 28 km/h

Humidity: 91%

Indoor Humidity: 54% (Ideal Humidity)

Dew Point: 11° C

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 16 km

Cloud Ceiling: 600 m

Afternoon ( 2 pm):

Wind: SW 15 km/h

Air Quality: Fair

Max UV Index: 1 Low

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h

Humidity: 81%

Indoor Humidity: 58% (Ideal Humidity)

Dew Point: 12° C

Cloud Cover: 94%

Visibility: 16 km

Cloud Ceiling: 1500 m

Night ( 10 pm):

Wind: S 11 km/h

Air Quality: Fair

Wind Gusts: 15 km/h

Humidity: 89%

Indoor Humidity: 55% (Ideal Humidity)

Dew Point: 11° C

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 8 km

Cloud Ceiling: 600 m

On Saturday, the temperature at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was 59 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning, 61 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon, and 54 degrees Fahrenheit at night. Wind speed will range between 10.6 mph and 11.8 mph, while gusts will range between 12.4 mph and 14.9 mph.

Humidity will be 86 percent in the morning, 83 percent in the afternoon, and 95 percent in the night.

Morning:

Temperature: 59°F

Wind: 11.8 mph (from South)

Gusts: 14.9 mph

Humidity: 86%

Dew Point: 54°F

POP: 63%

Precipitation: 5.3 mm

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 5.0 miles

Afternoon:

Temperature: 61°F

Wind: 11.8 mph (from South)

Gusts: 14.9 mph

Humidity: 83%

Dew Point: 54°F

POP: 63%

Precipitation: 5.3 mm

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 5.0 miles

Night:

Temperature: 54°F

Wind: 10.6 mph (South)

Gusts: 12.4 mph

Humidity: 95%

Dew Point: 54°F

POP: 75%

Precipitation: 5.8 mm

Cloud Cover: 94%

Visibility: 4.3 miles

What are the final leaderboard standings after the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Sepp Straka finished at the first place after the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Rory McIlroy tied for the second place with Shane Lowry at 15 under. The fourth place was occupied by Justin Rose with 14 under.

Here's the list of standings after the third round of the event ( Top 15 names included):

1 - Sepp Straka (-16)

T2 - Rory McIlroy (-15)

T2 - Shane Lowry (-15)

T4 - Justin Rose (-14)

T4 - Tom Kim (-14)

T4 - Cam Davis (-14)

7 - Lucas Glover (-13)

8 - Russell Henley (-12)

9 - Austin Eckroat (-11)

T10 - Sam Stevens (-10)

T10 - Scottie Scheffler (-10)

T10 - Taylor Pendrith (-10)

T10 - Rasmus Hojgaards (-10)

T10 - Lee Hodges (-10)

T15 - Jason Day (-9)

T15 - Billy Horschel (-9)

T15 - Jake Knapp (-9)

T15 - Sam Burns (-9)

T15 - Collin Morikawa (-9)

T15 - Tony Finau (-9)

