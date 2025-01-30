AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 weather forecast: Winds, rain, temperature and more explored

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 will begin in a few hours. The second Signature event on the PGA Tour's 2025 calendar will be played from Thursday, January 31 to Sunday, February 2. The first two rounds will be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course while the final two will be held at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

According to Accuweather, the weather during the tournament is expected to be cloudy with periods of rain. Wyndham Clark won the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by one stroke over Ludvig Aberg. For him and 79 other professionals, weather will be instrumental during the tournament.

The mornings during the first round will be cloudy while the afternoon will be partly sunny and cool. Temperatures will range from the low-50s to mid-50s. The probability of precipitation (POP) during the round will be 0%. The wind gusts would be mild ranging from 5 mph to 10 mph.

Trending

The second round will be mostly cloudy with the same temperatures and winds as the first round with POP rising to 25% in the morning and afternoon. The third round is predicted to be cloudy with a little rain with the winds ranging from 10 mph to 15 mph. The POP will be 63% in the morning and afternoon.

The fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be cloudy with the temperatures in the high-50s to low-60s. The POP is predicted to be 25% in the morning and afternoon.

Pebble Beach Golf Links weather forecast for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025, as per Accuweather:

January 30

Morning:

Temperature: 11°C (52°F)

11°C (52°F) Weather: Cloudy with fog

Cloudy with fog Wind: SE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

SE 11 km/h (6.8 mph) Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

13 km/h (8.1 mph) Humidity: 83%

83% Dew Point: 6°C (43°F)

6°C (43°F) Precipitation Probability: 0%

0% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 96%

96% Visibility: 1.0 km (0.6 miles)

Afternoon:

Temperature: 13°C (55°F)

13°C (55°F) Weather: Partly sunny and cool

Partly sunny and cool Wind: NW 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

NW 11 km/h (6.8 mph) Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

13 km/h (8.1 mph) Humidity: 71%

71% Dew Point: 6°C (43°F)

6°C (43°F) Precipitation Probability: 0%

0% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 55%

55% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening:

Temperature: 7°C (45°F)

7°C (45°F) Weather: Cloudy

Cloudy Wind: W 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

W 9 km/h (5.6 mph) Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

11 km/h (6.8 mph) Humidity: 90%

90% Dew Point: 6°C (43°F)

6°C (43°F) Precipitation Probability: 0%

0% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 97%

97% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight:

Temperature: 8°C (46°F)

8°C (46°F) Weather: Cloudy

Cloudy Wind: E 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

E 9 km/h (5.6 mph) Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

13 km/h (8.1 mph) Humidity: 90%

90% Dew Point: 6°C (43°F)

6°C (43°F) Precipitation Probability: 1%

1% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 99%

99% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

January 31

Morning:

Temperature: 12°C (54°F)

12°C (54°F) Weather: Mostly cloudy

Mostly cloudy Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

S 11 km/h (6.8 mph) Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

17 km/h (10.6 mph) Humidity: 78%

78% Dew Point: 7°C (45°F)

7°C (45°F) Precipitation Probability: 25%

25% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 94%

94% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon:

Temperature: 14°C (57°F)

14°C (57°F) Weather: Mostly cloudy

Mostly cloudy Wind: SSW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

SSW 13 km/h (8.1 mph) Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

17 km/h (10.6 mph) Humidity: 77%

77% Dew Point: 9°C (48°F)

9°C (48°F) Precipitation Probability: 25%

25% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 94%

94% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening:

Temperature: 11°C (52°F)

11°C (52°F) Weather: Mostly cloudy with a little rain

Mostly cloudy with a little rain Wind: SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph) Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

15 km/h (9.3 mph) Humidity: 92%

92% Dew Point: 10°C (50°F)

10°C (50°F) Precipitation Probability: 55%

55% Precipitation: 1.2 mm

1.2 mm Cloud Cover: 94%

94% Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Overnight:

Temperature: 11°C (52°F)

11°C (52°F) Weather: Mostly cloudy with a little rain

Mostly cloudy with a little rain Wind: SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph) Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

15 km/h (9.3 mph) Humidity: 92%

92% Dew Point: 10°C (50°F)

10°C (50°F) Precipitation Probability: 55%

55% Precipitation: 1.2 mm

1.2 mm Cloud Cover: 94%

94% Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

February 1

Morning:

Temperature: 15°C (59°F)

15°C (59°F) Weather: Cloudy with a little rain

Cloudy with a little rain Wind: S 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

S 19 km/h (11.8 mph) Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

24 km/h (14.9 mph) Humidity: 86%

86% Dew Point: 12°C (54°F)

12°C (54°F) Precipitation Probability: 63%

63% Precipitation: 5.3 mm

5.3 mm Cloud Cover: 100%

100% Visibility: 8 km (5.0 miles)

Afternoon:

Temperature: 16°C (61°F)

16°C (61°F) Weather: Cloudy with a little rain

Cloudy with a little rain Wind: S 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

S 19 km/h (11.8 mph) Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

24 km/h (14.9 mph) Humidity: 83%

83% Dew Point: 12°C (54°F)

12°C (54°F) Precipitation Probability: 63%

63% Precipitation: 5.3 mm

5.3 mm Cloud Cover: 100%

100% Visibility: 8 km (5.0 miles)

Evening:

Temperature: 12°C (54°F)

12°C (54°F) Weather: Periods of rain

Periods of rain Wind: S 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

S 17 km/h (10.6 mph) Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

20 km/h (12.4 mph) Humidity: 95%

95% Dew Point: 12°C (54°F)

12°C (54°F) Precipitation Probability: 75%

75% Precipitation: 5.8 mm

5.8 mm Cloud Cover: 94%

94% Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)

Overnight:

Temperature: 13°C (55°F)

13°C (55°F) Weather: Cloudy

Cloudy Wind: S 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

S 17 km/h (10.6 mph) Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

20 km/h (12.4 mph) Humidity: 97%

97% Dew Point: 13°C (55°F)

13°C (55°F) Precipitation Probability: 8%

8% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 100%

100% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

February 2

Morning:

Temperature: 15°C (59°F)

15°C (59°F) Weather: Cloudy

Cloudy Wind: S 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

S 19 km/h (11.8 mph) Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

24 km/h (14.9 mph) Humidity: 95%

95% Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)

14°C (57°F) Precipitation Probability: 25%

25% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 100%

100% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon:

Temperature: 16°C (61°F)

16°C (61°F) Weather: Cloudy

Cloudy Wind: S 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

S 20 km/h (12.4 mph) Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.2 mph)

26 km/h (16.2 mph) Humidity: 86%

86% Dew Point: 13°C (55°F)

13°C (55°F) Precipitation Probability: 25%

25% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 100%

100% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening:

Temperature: 12°C (54°F)

12°C (54°F) Weather: Periods of rain

Periods of rain Wind: S 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

S 17 km/h (10.6 mph) Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

20 km/h (12.4 mph) Humidity: 95%

95% Dew Point: 12°C (54°F)

12°C (54°F) Precipitation Probability: 75%

75% Precipitation: 5.8 mm

5.8 mm Cloud Cover: 94%

94% Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)

Overnight:

Temperature: 13°C (55°F)

13°C (55°F) Weather: Cloudy

Cloudy Wind: S 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

S 17 km/h (10.6 mph) Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

20 km/h (12.4 mph) Humidity: 97%

97% Dew Point: 13°C (55°F)

13°C (55°F) Precipitation Probability: 8%

8% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 100%

100% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback