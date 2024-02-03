AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leader Thomas Detry opens up on his winless run since 2016 - "I tend to maybe question myself a little bit too much”

Thomas Detry is currently sharing a lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament alongside Ludvig Aberg and Scottie Scheffler. The Belgian professional golfer is aiming for victory at the event, which would also mark his first PGA Tour win.

Detry has previously clinched a victory at the Challenge Tour's Bridgestone Challenge in 2016. He defeated South African Thriston Lawrence by an impressive margin of 12 strokes. Since then, the 31-year-old golfer hasn’t secured any win.

During the latest press conference, Detry, who had a T37 spot last year in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event, admitted that his game suffers majorly on Sundays because he begins to overthink various aspects.

Thomas Detry said (via Golf Monthly):

“I tend to maybe question myself a little bit too much, I tend to have a lot of thoughts rushing through my brain sometimes on Sundays.”

Detry added that he is working hard to improve his focus:

“I've been trying to work really hard with some people to improve that, to be more focused and to stay more in the present. Sounds a bit cliché, but that's what you have to do, you have to stay in the present.”

Thomas Detry has had an impressive two rounds at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. He began his first round at SPYGLASS Hill GC with three birdies on the first three holes.

Detry then encountered a bogey on the par-3 5th hole. However, several subsequent birdies allowed him to finish at 9-under par. His second round was decent as well, with four birdies and two bogeys. This made him finish the round at 2-under par.

Detry is expected to tee off at 1:35 pm on Tee 1 for the fourth round alongside Ludvig Aberg and Scottie Scheffler.

A sneak peek into Thomas Detry's 2024 season so far

After securing some of the best finishes in the 2023 season, including his runner-up position at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Detry remained focused on acheiving further success.

Thomas Detry has only played three events so far. He began his season with the American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course where he made the cut.

Then, the golfer participated in the Farmers Insurance Open. He finished the event at T20 position with a total score of 7-under par alongside four other golfers. With this finish, Detry earned a prize money of $102,330.