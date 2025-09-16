Augusta National announces new streaming deal for the 2026 Masters edition

The 2026 Masters Tournament is still months away from commencing. Today, Augusta National announced a new streaming deal for this prestigious golf major championship.

Ad

According to the announcement, Amazon Inc.'s Prime Video made a deal with Augusta National Golf Club. Starting from next year, the early rounds of the major in April will get additional coverage by the tech streaming giant. As revealed by ANGC, the first two rounds of the 2026 Masters Tournament, on April 9 and 10, will receive a total four hours of extra airtime on Prime Video.

Golf.com shared the latest update about the 2026 Masters Tournament on X (previously Twitter). Take a look at the post today (September 16, 2025):

Ad

Trending

Screenshot from GOLF.com's post on X regarding Amazon Prime deal / X: @GOLF_com

Back in 1956, CBS first began covering the Masters Tournament. More than 50 years later, ESPN received the coverage rights of the first two rounds (in 2008). Last year, fans witnessed Paramount+'s two hours of coverage. The 2026 Masters Tournament will see Amazon Prime Video airing the tournament from 1 pm to 3 pm EST.

Ad

Talking about being a broadcast partner for the Masters Tournament, Jay Marine, the Head of Prime Video, said (quoted by ESPN):

"It's an honor for all of us to become a broadcast partner of the Masters Tournament and to provide four additional hours of coverage. We are humbled and proud to begin our relationship with Augusta National Golf Club..."

Ad

The 2026 Masters Tournament is set to feature around 27 hours of total broadcast coverage. In comparison to the amount of coverage fans received back in 2024, this is a 50% increase. This bold streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video also witnessed an exciting reaction from the Augusta National chairman.

Fred Ridley talks about the new streaming deal for the 2026 Masters Tournament

Ridley took on the Augusta National Chairman's office back on October 16, 2017, succeeding Billy Payne. As the only person authorized to talk about the prestigious Masters on behalf of Augusta National Golf Club, he recently talked about the Amazon Prime Video deal. In a press release about the 2026 Masters Tournament, Fred Ridley said (quoted by GOLF.com):

Ad

"Working alongside Amazon in this capacity is an exciting opportunity for the Masters Tournament... We are proud of our longstanding partnerships with CBS Sports and ESPN... The addition of Amazon will only further our abilities to expand and enhance how the Tournament is presented and enjoyed."

With Amazon Inc.'s Prime Video on board from the upcoming year, the Masters Tournament will continue having the existing TV and broadcast partners. ESPN will be covering the major championship in Augusta National from 3 pm to 7.30 pm EST. CBS will take up the reins of broadcasting on the weekends. Apart from these coverage partners, the tournament will keep other streaming options open on its official website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More