Augusta National chairman predicts "any difference" for 2025 Masters despite recent storm impact on the course

It seems that except for a few trees, the Augusta National won't look much different despite suffering damages during Hurricane Helene. The catastrophic hurricane had caused significant damage in the Southeastern region of the US in September last year.

The home of the Masters had incurred a "fair amount of impact" and had delayed its fall opening for more than a month. However, after intensive efforts to fix the damages, Augusta National has returned to its pristine condition once again, barring the loss of a few trees.

Club chairman Fred Ridley spoke about it during a press conference at the Latin America Amateur Championship in Buenos Aires.

"As far as the impact, the long-term impact, we have not quite as many trees as we did a year ago. As far as the golf course goes, it's in spectacular condition," he said [via Sports Illustrated].

He further added:

"I think we had minor damage to the course, the playing surfaces themselves, but we were able to get that back in shape, but I don't think you're going to see any difference in the condition for the Masters this year."

Ridley further addressed the devastation that Hurricane Helene had left behind in it's wake.

"Hurricane Helene was really a devastating event for the Augusta community and for a number of communities in the southeast, particularly in western North Carolina. We suffered a fair amount of impact from the hurricane and as did the entire community," he noted.

Last year, Ridley announced that in association with the Community Foundation for Central Savannah River Area, Augusta National was donating $5M to the Hurricane Helene Crisis Fund.

When will Augusta National host the 2025 Masters?

Augusta National (Source: Getty)

The 2025 Masters will take place from April 10th to 13th 2025. Arguably one of the most important events of the PGA Tour, the Major always takes place at the Augusta National.

This will be the 90th edition of the tournament. CBS and ESPN will be broadcasting the event live. The final two rounds will receive an additional five hours of airtime, bringing the final coverage of the weekend rounds to14 hours. ESPN+ will also be live streaming the match.

BetMGM has been offering early odds of the 2025 Masters. Unsurprisingly, defending champion Scottie Scheffler is leading the odds, followed by Rory McIlroy, who finished tied 22nd in 2024. 2023 champion Jon Rahm is third in BETMGM's list of favories, with odds of +1200, the same as Xander Schauffele, who finished eighth in 2024.

Here are the list of odds for the 2025 Masters:

Scottie Scheffler: +400

Rory McIlroy: +1000

Jon Rahm: +1200

Xander Schauffele: +1200

Ludvig Aberg: +1400

Bryson DeChambeau: +1800

Collin Morikawa: +2000

Hideki Matsuyama: +2200

Brooks Koepka: +2500

Cameron Smith: +2500

Justin Thomas: +2500

Viktor Hovland: +2500

