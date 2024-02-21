Augusta National Chairman emphasizes tradition of international player invitations highlighting importance of Global Talent in Golf

The 2024 Masters at the Augusta National golf course is the first Major of the year, and the tournament is already setting a precedent for the remainder of the season. The Masters has extended three international invitations this year, in order to promote the game of golf on an international level.

The Masters has invited Denmark’s Thorbjørn Olesen, Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann to be a part of the first Major of the year. All three golfers have also accepted their invitations.

The Chairman of Augusta National, Fred Ridley, released a statement regarding the new international invitations and the reason for sending them out. Speaking via the PGA Tour, Ridley said:

“The Masters Tournament has a long-standing tradition of inviting leading international players who are not otherwise qualified. Today’s announcement represents the Tournament’s continued commitment towards developing interest in the game of golf across the world. We look forward to welcoming each player to Augusta National this spring.”

Hitatsune will be making his debut at the Augusta National, while Olesen will make his fourth appearance and Niemann his fifth.

Criterias that make golfers eligible to play at the 2024 Masters at Augusta National

There are several criteria for golfers that will qualify them for the 2024 Masters, which includes special invitations. Those who have previously won the Masters, as well as other Major champion winners are also qualified to play this year.

Following is the list of criteria that will allow golfers to automatically qualify for the Augusta National weekend (according to Augusta Masters). While it is not confirmed whether they will be playing this year, they are eligible to play.

Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime)

US Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after 5 years)

British Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after 5 years)

PGA Champions (Honorary, non-competing after 5 years)

Winners of The Players Championship (Three years)

Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)

Current US Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after 1 year) and the runner-up to the current US Amateur Champion

Current British Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after 1 year)

Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion

Current Latin America Amateur Champion

Current US Mid-Amateur Champion

The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament

The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's US Open Championship

The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's British Open Championship

The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship

Winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters

Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship

The 50 leaders on the Final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

The Masters Committee, at its discretion, also invites international players not otherwise qualified.

The likes of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark and Tiger Woods are expected to be in the field at the 2024 Masters.