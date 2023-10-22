Who is Thorbjorn Olesen? Exploring all about the Danish golfer

Thorbjorn Olesen is a Danish professional golfer. He was born on December 21, 1989, in Fureso, Denmark. Olesen turned professional in 2008 and joined the DP World Tour in 2011. He has had a successful career in professional golf, earning several wins and representing his country in international competitions.

One of Olesen's most notable achievements came in 2018 when he was a member of the European team that won the Ryder Cup. He played a key role in helping Europe secure the victory.

He has enjoyed a successful career in golf with multiple DP World Tour wins, including the 2012 Sicilian Open, the 2015 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and the 2018 Italian Open.

The 33-year-old has also competed in the World Golf Championships along with Major championships, such as The Open Championship, the U.S. Open, the Masters, and the PGA Championship.

Although Thorbjorn Olesen has not secured a major title yet, his achievements in professional golf underline his status as a prominent European golfer. Currently, he reserves the 21st position in the DP World Tour and is competing in the Andalucia Masters in the T9 position.

Thorbjorn Olesen prefers the 'historic' PGA Tour/DP World Tour over LIV Golf

The DP World Tour is a historic golf circuit that has been around for many years now. However, its popularity was recently challenged by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and many prominent golfers have already chosen sides. Thorbjorn Olesen also had a firm opinion regarding the controversy and gave his stern views.

The Danish professional golfer believes he would like to win historic trophies on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour instead of the new LIV Golf circuit. He also prefers a 72-hole game instead of the new format adopted by LIV Golf.

Olesen explained his opinion via a conversation with News9 Sports:

"LIV Golf – they have obviously got some good players. But I still think the best players in the world play on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. They have got good players and a decent concept but for me personally, I still prefer the 72 holes (strokeplay format). I prefer the history attached to this game."

Thorbjorn Olesen added:

"As a player I would like to put my name on those historic trophies. That’s my opinion about it."