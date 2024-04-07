Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy both need one singular Major title to complete a career Grand Slam, something very few golfers have ever done. Spieth still needs the PGA Championship, while McIlroy has been longing for the Masters trophy. They've each won the one the other needs, and they'll be competitors this weekend when the tournament commences.

Spieth lamented the fact that Augusta isn't the course he needs to win at, since he's had so much success. The golfer has done well there, but the green jacket isn't the one that evades him.

He did say that he believed McIlroy was in a good spot. Augusta National, according to Spieth, plays to his strengths. Spieth revealed via Golf by Tour Miss:

“However, I always thought Augusta set up well for Rory with his ball flight and shot shape. I think Augusta is a very athletic golf course where you see shots and shapes you don’t see the rest of the year. I’ve always been able to see the shapes of the greens. I see a lot of guys putting below the hole there, but that’s not my problem."

McIlroy, who has been trying for nine years to break the Major drought and to capture a Masters title to complete the Grand Slam, said he tries to focus on good memories when he goes to Augusta National.

He said he was given good advice to stay on the high line by Ben Crenshaw, and that trying to do too well on this golf course can easily derail one:

“If somebody says go shoot even par for four days there, you think you could do that, but if somebody says go shoot 67, you could easily shoot 75, because you start firing at pins. Good golf at Augusta feels like boring golf.”

McIlroy will try to put this into play beginning on April 11.

Rory McIlroy opens up on career Grand Slam chase

If Rory McIlroy ever captures that green jacket he has fought for for so long, he will have done practically everything there is to do in this sport. He once jokingly said that he'd play for 10 years or until he won a Masters, whichever came first.

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth on the greens

Nevertheless, it's not a joke that he needs this one to do something most golfers can only dream of. It's hard to win a single Major, let alone all four of them individually. The same journey is being undertaken by Jordan Spieth, and McIlroy opened up about the two of their chances of completing that.

McIlroy said Spieth probably has a tougher road to that elusive career Grand Slam that both are seeking.

“I think from a purely preparation standpoint, he (Spieth) probably has the tougher road because the PGA site changes every year. But for mine, you’re coming off seven months without a Major championship tournament, so it builds on its own. I would say there are pros and cons to both.”

McIlroy will embark on his latest attempt this weekend, while Spieth awaits this summer to try and win what he needs to.

