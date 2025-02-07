‘Aunty’ Charley Hull thanks sponsor for helping with a special gift for niece

Charley Hull thanked her equipment sponsor TaylorMade for helping her give a special present to her niece. This week Hull is playing at the Founders Cup at the Bradenton Golf Course and amid the event, the TaylorMade brand sent a gift for Hull’s niece.

The golfer took to her Instagram account and shared the news of TaylorMade sending a junior golf set with the photo of her niece holding golf equipment in a bag. With that, she wrote:

“Thank you TaylorMade for helping me get Pearly her first set of ™ junior golf clubs! She's very happy with aunty Charley.”

Screengrab of Charley Hull's Instagram story (@charley.hull)

A few days before this, Hull tried a new golf club of TaylorMade called the Qi35 and she shared a video of the same. In the video, Hull wore a blue T-shirt with a white skirt and TaylorMade cap and took four back-to-back shots with the new driver. With the post, she wrote:

Trending

“Was able to test the new Qi35 Driver late last year loved what I saw🔥Can’t wait to put this driver through its paces at the @lpgafounders ⛳️✌️ #Qi35Driver.”

Charley Hull entered a sponsorship contract with the golf equipment brand in 2020. In 2022 the contract was extended for the long term. She expressed her views after signing the multi-year deal (via the official TaylorMade website):

“I am delighted to extend my partnership with TaylorMade. The equipment and service I receive is unmatched and to be a part of a company that is always striving to produce the best performance products in golf, means that I always feel one step ahead of my competitors.”

This week, Hull is playing at her first LPGA tournament of 2025, which is the Founders Cup, and over with the first round. She stands at T12 on the leaderboard with a score of 3 under. She carded three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

What are the TaylorMade products in Charley Hull's golf bag?

Charley Hull is carrying a range of TaylorMade products in her golf bag in 2025. She has a Qi35 LS driver, which is the lowest spinning driver in the Qi35 models, and a Qi35 Tour Fairway Woods with more adjustability for professional-level players. She has a Milled Grind 4 wedge and TP5X Golf Ball worth around $65 to $68. She also carries a P7MB IRONS and MyTP putter for the short games on the golf course.

Even in 2024, Hull carried various TaylorMade products during her tournament in Saudi Arabia. The types of equipment included TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 Wedges (50°, 54°, 60°), TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast Soto Putter, TaylorMade P7MB (4-PW) Irons, TaylorMade Stealth Plus 3 Fairway Wood, TaylorMade SIM MAX Rescue (19°) Hybrid, TaylorMade Stealth Plus Carbonwood (9°) Driver, TaylorMade Qi10 LS Driver, TaylorMade Qi10 Tour Three Wood, TaylorMade White Gloves and TaylorMade TP5X Golf Ball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback