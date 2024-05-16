Aussie star Jason Day’s Malbon outfit for the 2024 PGA Championship

Jason Day kicked off the 2024 season by surprising the golf world when he ended his sponsorship with Nike and signed with Malbon Golf. Since then, the Australian has given a lot to talk about with his baggy pants, vests, and other outfits not very common nowadays in golf.

For the PGA Championship, Malbon Golf has reserved a new surprise, as it will dress Jason Day in nothing less than sweatpants. This is another uncommon garment in golf, much less in major championships.

According to the images released on social networks by Malbon Golf, Jason Day plans to wear sweatpants on all four days of the event, accompanied by short and long-sleeved shirts.

The color combinations will be black and green on Thursday, gray on Friday, black and purple on Saturday, and green on Sunday.

Since Jason Day started wearing Malbon Golf outfits, he has generated a lot of comments from fans and the press. Many like the Australian's new look on the courses, while others don't appreciate it in the same way.

During The Masters Tournament, Jason Day was called out by the rules officials because of his attire. Day donned a vest with a huge Malbon sign on it and was asked to remove it.

Reactions to Jason Day's outfits for the 2024 PGA Championship

As has been the case with most of his Malbon Golf outfits during the season, Day's wardrobe for the PGA Championship has generated a lot of comments on social media.

Most fans have not seen positively that Day plays with sweatpants in a major championship. However, there were also fans who stated that they liked the outfits.

"Sweatpants at a major should be 25-life in prison," said one fan on X (formerly Tweeter).

"He is going to be the reason they start discussing a Tour Dress Code," another fan posted.

"He might get thrown out of the tournament...," said another user.

"I love it. Malbon marketing is outstanding," was another fan's opinion.

Day won the PGA Championship in 2015. A year earlier he had finished T15 at Valhalla Golf Club, the same venue where the 2024 edition will be played.

In 14 appearances at the PGA Championship, the Australian has made 11 cuts, with six Top 10s, including his victory. Day came close to repeating his victory as defending champion in 2016 but fell just one stroke behind Jimmy Walker.