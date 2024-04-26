Following last year's massive success, LIV Golf Adelaide once again witnessed a huge fan turnout on its opening day at the Grange Golf Club on Friday, April 26.

The LIV Golf Adelaide commenced on Friday, and Jinichiro Kozuma took the one-stroke lead after shooting 9-under-63 in the first round. However, the highlight of the day was the massive fanfare that turned out at the Grange Golf Club for the second straight year. For the uninitiated, LIV Golf Adelaide was the most successful event on the circuit in the 2023 season.

LIV Golf shared a clip where hundreds of fans were seen following local hero Cameron Smith as he walked down the 18th hole to finish the first round at Grange Golf Club.

Fans on X had mixed reactions to the scenes during LIV Golf Adelaide. Many felt that Australians' massive affection for the event emerged from the absence of major golf events in the country.

"Australia is LIV golf territory.🤙🤙🤙🤙," one fan wrote.

"SUNDAY WILL BE EPIC.... COUNT ON IT," another fan posted.

"I don't blame the Aussies for turning out - as they are starved of golf tournaments down there. The Aussie open over Christmas is all they have,' one user wrote.

"Exactly what should be available and happening in every continent around the world," one user commented. "There should be a series of high profile events, featuring the best players scheduled in every continent, cluster them so travel is no issue, with top tier event winners given direct major access."

"Scrap the PGA as a major & give it to the Aus Open," one fan suggested. "Great courses & great fan base. Need more open fields for majors not closed shop for the US. Masters is a joke of a major with current qualifying criteria, size of field & no disrespect but PGA should be US based non major."

"You won't see that at a PGA," one fan opined. "LIV is also fun to watch. That kid with his face painted up like Cam was priceless!"

Jinichiro Kozuma takes the lead at LIV Golf Adelaide after the opening round

Jinichiro Kozuma of Iron Heads GC fired a bogey-free 63 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead by the end of the day. He picked up seven birdies and eagled the par-5 seventh on the opening day at Grange Golf Club.

Carlos Ortiz and Danny Lee were tied for second after shooting 8-under-64 in the first round. Peter Uihlein, Mito Pereira, Andy Ogletree, and Anirban Lahiri were two strokes back, while Matt Jones and Brendan Steele were a stroke further behind.

The second round of the LIV Golf Adelaide will begin on Saturday, April 27, at 11:15 am local time. As usual, all the players will tee off at the same time from different holes in a shotgun start.