Australian course that hosted LIV Golf Adelaide suffered 'excessive' damage: Report

LIV Golf Adelaide drew a massive crowd of 77,000 to The Grange Golf Club course. The tournament was successfully completed last month, with Talor Gooch taking first place. However, several members of the golf club are infuriated by the condition of the course that has suffered excessive damage, according to reports.

Multiple photographs of the golf course covered in beer cans and garbage became viral on the internet weeks after the competition. Famously, Chase Koepka made a hole-in-one on the watering hole (No.12) and was pelted with beer cans from the fans.

The golf course management officials are dissatisfied with the experience of hosting the series and suffering extensive damage that will most likely take more than six months to repair.

According to The Advertiser, an Australian news publication, the Grange Golf Club costs have surpassed $4000 per year, with separate initiation fees of $7500.

Trevor Craig, who has been with The Garage Golf Club for nearly 45 years, emphasized the devastation. According to Golf Digest, he stated:

“We’re not a charity, we’re a private club, and I don’t think we’ve been compensated adequately. We’re going to have a mess for six months and then it’s going to be back again."

However, the club's manager, Barry Linke, told the Advertiser that while he recognizes the harm, he was delighted with the audience's response to LIV Golf Adelaide and will continue to prepare for the tournament's next edition. He stated:

“We have received many emails, letters and phone calls congratulating the club for delivering the event."

LIV Golf Adelaide team rankings

With a score of -47, 4 Aces topped the LIV Golf Adelaide podium. Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, and Pat Perez all played for 4Aces to help them to on top.

Talor Gooch won the Adelaide competition, putting his team in second place in the rankings, followed by the Stingers, who are only two strokes behind the leading team.

Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers finished fourth with a score of -40, while the Crushers finished fifth.

Here's a list of the LIV Golf Adelaide team leaderboard:

1: 4Aces

Team members: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez

Score: -47

2. RangeGoats

Team members: Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters

Score: -46

3. Stinger

Team members: Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace

Score: -44

4. HyFlyers

Team members: Phil Mickelso, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, James Piot

Score: -40

5. Crushers

Team members: Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey

Score: -38

6. Smash

Team members: Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff

Score: -34

7. Torque

Team members: Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

Score: -32

8. Ripper

Team members: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan

Score: -31

9. Fireballs

Team members: Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Score: -30

10. Iron Heads

Team members: Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

Score: -28

11. Majesticks

Team members: Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

Score: -27

12. Cleeks

Team members: Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger

Score: -24

Poll : 0 votes