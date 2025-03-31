Australian cricket icon has a two-word reaction to Min Woo Lee winning the Houston Open 2025

Min Woo Lee recently won the 2025 Houston Open. After this, Mitchell Starc took to Instagram to celebrate Lee's victory. Starc posted a two-word reaction on his Instagram story to highlight Lee's achievement.
Mitchell Starc, known for his deadly yorkers and tight bowling spells, played a key role in Australia's 2015 World Cup victory. He was also named player of the tournament that year. On March 31, Starc shared an image of Lee holding the cup while congratulating him. He reshared the Instagram post shared initially by the PGA Tour on Instagram as he captioned his story:
"Yes chef!"
The PGA Tour, meanwhile, captioned their post as:
''Him Woo Lee"
Min Woo Lee secured his first PGA Tour title at the Houston Open 2025 with a final round of 67. He finished at 20-under 260. Lee's lead was cut to just one stroke after a bogey on the 16th hole, but he bounced back, making a par on the 18th to seal the deal. Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland finished one stroke behind at 19-under.
Besides that, Lee's sister Minjee Lee, is already a two-time Major champion on the LPGA Tour. Meanwhile, Lee took home a whopping $1,710,000 as the winning purse. Here's the list of top-ten finishers at the 2025 Houston Open:
- T2. Scottie Scheffler: $845,500
- T2. Gary Woodland: $845,500
- 4. Sami Valimaki: $465,500
- T5. Rory McIlroy: $337,843
- T5. Wyndham Clark: $337,844
- T5. Taylor Pendrith: $337,844
- T5. Alejandro Tosti: $337,844
- 9. Ryan Gerard: $277,875
- 10. Mackenzie Hughes: $258,875
Min Woo Lee soars to new rankings after Houston Open victory
Min Woo Lee has climbed a new achievement in his golfing career after his recent victory. He went up, leaping 33 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). Now standing at no. 22, this marks Min Woo Lee's highest ranking till now, right before the 2025 Masters.
Lee started the tournament ranked 55th at the memorial park. It's a significant milestone for the 26-year-old Australian, who has never reached the top 30 earlier. Lee's previous best was No. 31 after a runner-up finish at last year's Cognizant Classic. With that, Scottie Scheffler still maintains his No. 1 position, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Scheffler in second and third.
Here's the list of the top 50 players as per the latest OWGR rankings:
- Scottie Scheffler: 13.9855
- Rory McIlroy: 9.8070
- Xander Schauffele: 7.9456
- Collin Morikawa: 6.5506
- Ludvig Aberg: 5.9271
- Hideki Matsuyama: 5.4811
- Russell Henley: 4.9750
- Viktor Hovland: 4.3464
- Justin Thomas: 4.2716
- Wyndham Clark: 3.7524
- Tommy Fleetwood: 3.6517
- Shane Lowry: 3.5546
- Sepp Straka: 3.5474
- Keegan Bradley: 3.5200
- Patrick Cantlay: 3.4396
- Maverick McNealy: 3.3985
- Robert MacIntyre: 3.3530
- Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3392
- Bryson DeChambeau: 3.2583
- Billy Horschel: 3.1657
- Corey Conners: 2.9234
- Min Woo Lee: 2.9181
- Akshay Bhatia: 2.8891
- Sungjae Im: 2.8772
- Sahith Theegala: 2.8747
- Thomas Detry: 2.8179
- Aaron Rai: 2.8161
- J.J. Spaun: 2.7713
- Lucas Glover: 2.6100
- Nick Taylor: 2.5989
- Tom Kim: 2.5615
- Adam Scott: 2.5439
- Tony Finau: 2.5175
- Byeong Hun An: 2.4989
- Sam Burns: 2.4521
- Jason Day: 2.4338
- Harris English: 2.3262
- Justin Rose: 2.3135
- Taylor Pendrith: 2.3122
- Denny McCarthy: 2.3103
- Nick Dunlap: 2.2702
- Stephan Jaeger: 2.2281
- Max Greyserman: 2.2189
- Daniel Berger: 2.1877
- J.T. Poston: 2.1479
- Nicolas Echavarria: 2.1346
- Davis Thompson: 2.1243
- Laurie Canter: 2.0632
- Brian Harman: 2.0468
- Michael Kim: 2.0306