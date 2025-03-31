  • home icon
Australian cricket icon has a two-word reaction to Min Woo Lee winning the Houston Open 2025

By Rinal Chavda
Modified Mar 31, 2025 15:53 GMT
PGA: Texas Children
PGA: Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Min Woo Lee recently won the 2025 Houston Open. After this, Mitchell Starc took to Instagram to celebrate Lee's victory. Starc posted a two-word reaction on his Instagram story to highlight Lee's achievement.

Mitchell Starc, known for his deadly yorkers and tight bowling spells, played a key role in Australia's 2015 World Cup victory. He was also named player of the tournament that year. On March 31, Starc shared an image of Lee holding the cup while congratulating him. He reshared the Instagram post shared initially by the PGA Tour on Instagram as he captioned his story:

"Yes chef!"
Mitchell Starc&#039;s Instagram story
Mitchell Starc's Instagram story

The PGA Tour, meanwhile, captioned their post as:

''Him Woo Lee"
Min Woo Lee secured his first PGA Tour title at the Houston Open 2025 with a final round of 67. He finished at 20-under 260. Lee's lead was cut to just one stroke after a bogey on the 16th hole, but he bounced back, making a par on the 18th to seal the deal. Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland finished one stroke behind at 19-under.

Besides that, Lee's sister Minjee Lee, is already a two-time Major champion on the LPGA Tour. Meanwhile, Lee took home a whopping $1,710,000 as the winning purse. Here's the list of top-ten finishers at the 2025 Houston Open:

  • T2. Scottie Scheffler: $845,500
  • T2. Gary Woodland: $845,500
  • 4. Sami Valimaki: $465,500
  • T5. Rory McIlroy: $337,843
  • T5. Wyndham Clark: $337,844
  • T5. Taylor Pendrith: $337,844
  • T5. Alejandro Tosti: $337,844
  • 9. Ryan Gerard: $277,875
  • 10. Mackenzie Hughes: $258,875

Min Woo Lee soars to new rankings after Houston Open victory

Min Woo Lee has climbed a new achievement in his golfing career after his recent victory. He went up, leaping 33 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). Now standing at no. 22, this marks Min Woo Lee's highest ranking till now, right before the 2025 Masters.

Lee started the tournament ranked 55th at the memorial park. It's a significant milestone for the 26-year-old Australian, who has never reached the top 30 earlier. Lee's previous best was No. 31 after a runner-up finish at last year's Cognizant Classic. With that, Scottie Scheffler still maintains his No. 1 position, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Scheffler in second and third.

Here's the list of the top 50 players as per the latest OWGR rankings:

  1. Scottie Scheffler: 13.9855
  2. Rory McIlroy: 9.8070
  3. Xander Schauffele: 7.9456
  4. Collin Morikawa: 6.5506
  5. Ludvig Aberg: 5.9271
  6. Hideki Matsuyama: 5.4811
  7. Russell Henley: 4.9750
  8. Viktor Hovland: 4.3464
  9. Justin Thomas: 4.2716
  10. Wyndham Clark: 3.7524
  11. Tommy Fleetwood: 3.6517
  12. Shane Lowry: 3.5546
  13. Sepp Straka: 3.5474
  14. Keegan Bradley: 3.5200
  15. Patrick Cantlay: 3.4396
  16. Maverick McNealy: 3.3985
  17. Robert MacIntyre: 3.3530
  18. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3392
  19. Bryson DeChambeau: 3.2583
  20. Billy Horschel: 3.1657
  21. Corey Conners: 2.9234
  22. Min Woo Lee: 2.9181
  23. Akshay Bhatia: 2.8891
  24. Sungjae Im: 2.8772
  25. Sahith Theegala: 2.8747
  26. Thomas Detry: 2.8179
  27. Aaron Rai: 2.8161
  28. J.J. Spaun: 2.7713
  29. Lucas Glover: 2.6100
  30. Nick Taylor: 2.5989
  31. Tom Kim: 2.5615
  32. Adam Scott: 2.5439
  33. Tony Finau: 2.5175
  34. Byeong Hun An: 2.4989
  35. Sam Burns: 2.4521
  36. Jason Day: 2.4338
  37. Harris English: 2.3262
  38. Justin Rose: 2.3135
  39. Taylor Pendrith: 2.3122
  40. Denny McCarthy: 2.3103
  41. Nick Dunlap: 2.2702
  42. Stephan Jaeger: 2.2281
  43. Max Greyserman: 2.2189
  44. Daniel Berger: 2.1877
  45. J.T. Poston: 2.1479
  46. Nicolas Echavarria: 2.1346
  47. Davis Thompson: 2.1243
  48. Laurie Canter: 2.0632
  49. Brian Harman: 2.0468
  50. Michael Kim: 2.0306
Edited by Luke Koshi
