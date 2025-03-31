Australian cricket icon has a two-word reaction to Min Woo Lee winning the Houston Open 2025

Min Woo Lee recently won the 2025 Houston Open. After this, Mitchell Starc took to Instagram to celebrate Lee's victory. Starc posted a two-word reaction on his Instagram story to highlight Lee's achievement.

Mitchell Starc, known for his deadly yorkers and tight bowling spells, played a key role in Australia's 2015 World Cup victory. He was also named player of the tournament that year. On March 31, Starc shared an image of Lee holding the cup while congratulating him. He reshared the Instagram post shared initially by the PGA Tour on Instagram as he captioned his story:

"Yes chef!"

Mitchell Starc's Instagram story

The PGA Tour, meanwhile, captioned their post as:

''Him Woo Lee"

Min Woo Lee secured his first PGA Tour title at the Houston Open 2025 with a final round of 67. He finished at 20-under 260. Lee's lead was cut to just one stroke after a bogey on the 16th hole, but he bounced back, making a par on the 18th to seal the deal. Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland finished one stroke behind at 19-under.

Besides that, Lee's sister Minjee Lee, is already a two-time Major champion on the LPGA Tour. Meanwhile, Lee took home a whopping $1,710,000 as the winning purse. Here's the list of top-ten finishers at the 2025 Houston Open:

T2. Scottie Scheffler: $845,500

T2. Gary Woodland: $845,500

4. Sami Valimaki: $465,500

T5. Rory McIlroy: $337,843

T5. Wyndham Clark: $337,844

T5. Taylor Pendrith: $337,844

T5. Alejandro Tosti: $337,844

9. Ryan Gerard: $277,875

10. Mackenzie Hughes: $258,875

Min Woo Lee soars to new rankings after Houston Open victory

Min Woo Lee has climbed a new achievement in his golfing career after his recent victory. He went up, leaping 33 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). Now standing at no. 22, this marks Min Woo Lee's highest ranking till now, right before the 2025 Masters.

Lee started the tournament ranked 55th at the memorial park. It's a significant milestone for the 26-year-old Australian, who has never reached the top 30 earlier. Lee's previous best was No. 31 after a runner-up finish at last year's Cognizant Classic. With that, Scottie Scheffler still maintains his No. 1 position, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Scheffler in second and third.

Here's the list of the top 50 players as per the latest OWGR rankings:

Scottie Scheffler: 13.9855 Rory McIlroy: 9.8070 Xander Schauffele: 7.9456 Collin Morikawa: 6.5506 Ludvig Aberg: 5.9271 Hideki Matsuyama: 5.4811 Russell Henley: 4.9750 Viktor Hovland: 4.3464 Justin Thomas: 4.2716 Wyndham Clark: 3.7524 Tommy Fleetwood: 3.6517 Shane Lowry: 3.5546 Sepp Straka: 3.5474 Keegan Bradley: 3.5200 Patrick Cantlay: 3.4396 Maverick McNealy: 3.3985 Robert MacIntyre: 3.3530 Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3392 Bryson DeChambeau: 3.2583 Billy Horschel: 3.1657 Corey Conners: 2.9234 Min Woo Lee: 2.9181 Akshay Bhatia: 2.8891 Sungjae Im: 2.8772 Sahith Theegala: 2.8747 Thomas Detry: 2.8179 Aaron Rai: 2.8161 J.J. Spaun: 2.7713 Lucas Glover: 2.6100 Nick Taylor: 2.5989 Tom Kim: 2.5615 Adam Scott: 2.5439 Tony Finau: 2.5175 Byeong Hun An: 2.4989 Sam Burns: 2.4521 Jason Day: 2.4338 Harris English: 2.3262 Justin Rose: 2.3135 Taylor Pendrith: 2.3122 Denny McCarthy: 2.3103 Nick Dunlap: 2.2702 Stephan Jaeger: 2.2281 Max Greyserman: 2.2189 Daniel Berger: 2.1877 J.T. Poston: 2.1479 Nicolas Echavarria: 2.1346 Davis Thompson: 2.1243 Laurie Canter: 2.0632 Brian Harman: 2.0468 Michael Kim: 2.0306

