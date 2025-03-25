"Awful"; "Brutally overdone" - Fans sound off on Noah Kahan's 'painful' new Masters theme song

Fans were really not impressed with the Noah Kahan version of the popular "Georgia on My Mind" song for the Masters. ESPN has recently dropped the theme song for the Masters campaign, featuring the two-time Grammy-nominated singer.

Ad

For the campaign, they have recreated Ray Charles's popular "Georgia on My Mind" song. Nuclr Golf shared the song on its X (formerly Twitter) account along with the caption, saying:

"ESPN has launched its annual Masters 'Georgia On My Mind' campaign which features @NoahKahan"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, fans were not happy with the song and were critical in the comment section of the post.

"AWFUL," one fan said.

"Brutally overdone…trying way too hard," a fan said.

"God damn this sucks," a fan added.

Meanwhile, some stated that the old version by Charles was better.

"Painful," another fan said.

"That’s a no for me big dawg, original was better," a fan commented.

Ad

"stick to ray charles. it was iconic," one more fan added.

Notably, the Masters is one of the four men's Majors. It takes place at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, and for its marketing campaign, ESPN has released the song.

Notably, this is the sixth rendition of the song for the campaign, which they started in 2020. Here is the list of the artists who have previously released the "Georgia on My Mind" song for the Masters campaign in the last few years:

Ad

2024: Kane Brown

2023: Leon Bridges

2022: Charles Kelly

2021: Chloe x Halle

2020: India Arie

Noah Kahan reflects on his new Masters theme song

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Noah Kahan opened up about his song for the Masters. He said:

“I’m actually going to have a chance to be there in person so I’m excited to see it (Augusta National Golf Club) up close. From today until the day we pull into the gates of Augusta National, I promise Georgia will be on my mind.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Masters is a four-day event; however, prior to the official start of the tournament, there is the Champions Dinner for the past winners of the competition and also the Masters Par 3 Contest for the families of the players.

The 2025 Masters will have its dinner, hosted by defending champion Scottie Scheffler, on April 8, and on April 9, the Masters Par 3 Contest will take place. Meanwhile, the tournament will finally begin with its first round on April 10 and, after four rounds, is scheduled to wrap up with the finale on April 13.

Notably, the Masters features a regular full-size field featuring golfers from different series. Some of the big names, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, and Shane Lowry, will compete in the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback